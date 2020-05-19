Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro display specs leaked; all 4 iPhone 12 models tipped to sport OLED screens

Apple iPhone 12 specifications and features continue to leak. A new report has revealed the key display specifications of all the four iPhone 12 models tipped to launch later this year. Further, all four iPhones will reportedly feature OLED screens.

Ross Young, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has revealed the iPhone 12 display specifications after disclosing certain key specs of Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2.

Young believes that all four iPhones will have OLED screens this year, and Apple will finally ditch the LCD in relatively-affordable iPhone models this year.

Apple is said to have partnered with Samsung for the iPhone 12’s 5.4-inch OLED display, contrary to Jon Prosser’s report, who claimed that China’s BOE will supply the display for the entry-level iPhone 12. Young added that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will have a Full HD+ resolution (1,080*2,340 pixels) with a 475 PPI. Further, the screen is said to use Samsung’s Y-OCTA technology that enables the touchscreen circuitry to be directly built into OLED screens, resulting in a thinner display that also costs less. A similar claim was made in another report back in December 2019.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max’s display will be shipped by BOE and LG, as per Young’s claim. This display will reportedly have an 1170 x 2532 resolution and 460PPI.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 12 series specifications, price, storage options leaked

The iPhone 12 Pro will also have a 6.1-inch display but will be supplied by Samsung. This XDR OLED panel will have a 10-bit colour and an 1170*2532 resolution.

Lastly, the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch XDR display will have a 1284*2778 resolution and 458 PPI. This display made by Samsung will have Y-OCTA technology and 10-bits colour code.

Young also reveals that the iPhone 12 display production will begin during the end of July, which is a 6-week delay from the typical cycle. This will further lead to pushing the iPhone 12 launch event from September to October.



