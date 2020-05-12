App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+ display specifications leaked

The DSCC founder noted that Samsung will not launch an Ultra model this year as it did for the Galaxy S20 series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung previously confirmed that it will launch new Galaxy Note smartphones later this year, which means it could host the Galaxy Note 20 launch event online. While there is no official announcement about the launch event, some key specs of the Galaxy Note 20 series have been tipped. 

Ross Young, founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has revealed the display specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 series. According to Young, Samsung will launch two new Galaxy Note flagship devices later this year, namely the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20+.

The standard Galaxy Note 20 will sport a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084*2345 resolution. The screen with a pixel density of 404 PPI and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO). Further, the refresh rate is said to vary.

Close

Young also revealed the display specs of the bigger Galaxy Note 20+. The top-end Note 20 smartphone will get slightly bigger and sport a massive 6.87-inch LTPO screen with an AMOLED panel. Like the vanilla Note 20, the Note 20+ will also have support for 120Hz refresh rate but with QHD+ resolution of 1444*3096 pixels.

related news

The DSCC founder noted that Samsung will not launch an Ultra model this year as it did for the Galaxy S20 series. He had previously revealed the Galaxy Fold 2 display specifications.

Tipster Ice Universe also approves the display specifications revealed by Young, which means that the display details of the Galaxy Note 20 series could be accurate.

We can expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy Note 20 with Snapdragon 865 processor or its custom Exynos 990 SoC, depending upon the region. The processor could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which Samsung had previously started mass-producing.

The exact launch date is currently unknown. Samsung typically launches its Galaxy Note smartphones at the Unpacked event in August every year. If the coronavirus situation does not improve, the company could delay the launch or host an online-only event for the Galaxy Note 20 launch event. 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus update | You may get a call from ‘1921’ as part of a government survey

Coronavirus update | You may get a call from ‘1921’ as part of a government survey

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.