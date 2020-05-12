Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+ display specifications leaked

Samsung previously confirmed that it will launch new Galaxy Note smartphones later this year, which means it could host the Galaxy Note 20 launch event online. While there is no official announcement about the launch event, some key specs of the Galaxy Note 20 series have been tipped.

Ross Young, founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has revealed the display specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 series. According to Young, Samsung will launch two new Galaxy Note flagship devices later this year, namely the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20+.

The standard Galaxy Note 20 will sport a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084*2345 resolution. The screen with a pixel density of 404 PPI and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO). Further, the refresh rate is said to vary.

Young also revealed the display specs of the bigger Galaxy Note 20+. The top-end Note 20 smartphone will get slightly bigger and sport a massive 6.87-inch LTPO screen with an AMOLED panel. Like the vanilla Note 20, the Note 20+ will also have support for 120Hz refresh rate but with QHD+ resolution of 1444*3096 pixels.

The DSCC founder noted that Samsung will not launch an Ultra model this year as it did for the Galaxy S20 series. He had previously revealed the Galaxy Fold 2 display specifications.

Tipster Ice Universe also approves the display specifications revealed by Young, which means that the display details of the Galaxy Note 20 series could be accurate.

We can expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy Note 20 with Snapdragon 865 processor or its custom Exynos 990 SoC, depending upon the region. The processor could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which Samsung had previously started mass-producing.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The exact launch date is currently unknown. Samsung typically launches its Galaxy Note smartphones at the Unpacked event in August every year. If the coronavirus situation does not improve, the company could delay the launch or host an online-only event for the Galaxy Note 20 launch event.