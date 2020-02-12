Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy 20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra launched starting from $999

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is finally here! The S20 lineup includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. For the S20 series, Samsung has gone in the absolute opposite direction of the S10 series by launching the third device in the lineup as an ultra-premium offering as opposed to a more affordable alternative like it did with the Galaxy S10e.

Considering each phone will support 5G in the US and specific other markets, Samsung is appending 5G to the names of these phones. Before we get into the details, all three phones feature Gorilla Glass 6 on the back and front, an IP68 rating, a metal frame and no headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications

The star of today’s show was undoubtedly the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The top-end Galaxy S20 smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin and packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung offers 45W fast-charging support and 15W wireless charging support but only provide a 25W wired charger in the box.

The S20 Ultra sports a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel that is HDR10+ certified. The screen features a QHD+ (1440p) resolution with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Moreover, the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch-sensing rate. On the front, the device features a 40-megapixel, f/2.2 sensor for selfies.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel. f/1.8 primary sensor at the helm, which is supported by a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera that uses 4-in-1 pixel binning for 12-megapixel shots and lastly, a ToF sensor.

Some of the features coming to the rear camera include 8K video recording, 108-megapixel resolution photos, and Super Steady 2.0 mode. The 108-megapixel sensor uses 9-in-1 pixel binning to capture 12-megapixel images with the equivalent of 2.4µm pixels. The 48-megapixel telephoto camera also supports 4-in-1 pixel binning for 12-megapixel shots and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The S20 Ultra 5G also delivers 10x hybrid optical zoom and up to 100x Super-Resolution Zoom. The new Single Take feature allows users to capture photos from all cameras simultaneously and utilises AI to recommend the best shot.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Specifications

In many ways, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are quite similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra in many ways. Both the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus get the same Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ (1440 × 3200 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen size on the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus stand at 6.2 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Battery size is smaller on the two devices with the Galaxy S20 packing a 4,000 mAh battery as opposed to the 4,500 mAh battery on the S20 Plus. Again both the S20 and S20+ support 15W wireless charging but wired charging speed is reduced to 25W. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region.

The vanilla Galaxy S20 offers 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage that is expandable to 1TB via microSD card. The Galaxy S20 Plus, on the other hand, offers 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The camera setup on the Galaxy S20 and S20+ is different from that on the S20 Ultra.

On the back, Samsung offers a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 primary sensor, 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and 64-megapixel, f/2.0 telephoto sensor on both the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. However, the S20 Plus also gets the same ToF sensor found on the S20 Ultra. On the front, the punch-hole notch houses a 10-megapixel, f/2.2 primary sensor on both the S20 and S20 Plus.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the S20 and S20 Plus also offer 8K video recording, OIS and everything in else. However, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ only deliver 3x hybrid optical zoom and 30x Super Res Zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Prices

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series features devices priced at anywhere between $999 to $1,600 depending on the model you choose. The Galaxy S20 5G is priced at $999 (Approx. Rs 72,300), while the Galaxy S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G start from $1,199 (Approx. Rs 85,500) and $1,399 (Approx. Rs 99,800), respectively. The Galaxy S20 series will be available for pre-order on February 21 and will go on sale on March 6.

Samsung has also announced priced cuts on its Galaxy S10 series. The South Korean smartphone maker has also announced an Olympics S20+ 5G. The Samsung S20 devices coming to India will likely be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC.