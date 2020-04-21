Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaked display specs reveal 6.2" cover screen, 120Hz foldable display

App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung’s next version of the Galaxy Fold is reportedly in the works. Speculated to launch in Q2 2020, the South Korean tech giant will reportedly pack the Galaxy Fold 2 with some high-end specifications and features. A couple of new reports have revealed key key specs of the upcoming foldable smartphone.

Ross Young, founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has revealed the display specifications of Galaxy Fold 2. These leaked specifications include both the foldable display and the cover screen.

Starting with the cover screen, Young reveals that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have a much bigger 6.23-inch panel with a punch-hole cutout. This would be a significant jump from the original Galaxy Fold’s 4.6-inch cover display.

Young further reveals that the 6.2-inch cover screen will use low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) display technology, which is used on LCD panels. However, Young clarified that the Fold 2 will have an OLED cover screen.

The cover screen will also feature 60Hz refresh rate and have a 2267 x 819 resolution.

On the inside, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.59-inch ultra-thin glass (UTG) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable display will make use of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology on its OLED panel, according to Young.

He also revealed that Galaxy Fold 2 will feature support for S Pen.

Based on the inputs received, tipster Ben Geskin has posted a rendered image on Twitter. The images show a near bezel-less Galaxy Fold 2 with a quad-camera setup on the back.

Samsung could launch two variants of the Galaxy Fold 2 with 4G and 5G connectivity.

Young has not quoted any source for the information, so it is advised to take the leaks with a pinch of salt.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

