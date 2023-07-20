English
    Google testing "Genesis" AI that can write news articles for journalists

    The AI tool has already been demoed for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
    Google is testing an AI that can write news articles

    one source close to the demos said that Google has pitched it as a personal assistant for journalists that will help automate certain tasks, so they can free up time for the important ones. (Representative Image)

    Google is reportedly testing a new AI tool that will help journalists write news articles. Codenamed Genesis, the AI assistant has already been demoed for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. Genesis can take information of current events and generate content for news.

    As reported by The New York Times, one source close to the demos said that Google has pitched it as a personal assistant for journalists that will help automate certain tasks, so they can free up time for the important ones.


    Another source claimed the tool was unsettling, and two others said it undermined the effort that went into producing accurate news stories.

    Google spokeswoman Jenn Crider said that the company was, "in the earliest stages of exploring ideas to potentially provide A.I.-enabled tools to help their journalists with their work".

    “Quite simply, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating and fact-checking their articles,” Crider added.

