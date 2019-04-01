Vivo V15 with 32MP pop-up selfie camera to go on sale today: Specifications, price and other details

Vivo’s latest mid-budget smartphone, the V15 is about to hit the shelves today on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline retail stores. The smartphone which was launched last month in India is an affordable version of the V15 Pro. The standard variant comes with a pop-up selfie camera and a bigger screen.

Vivo V15 Display and Design

The V15 gets a bigger screen than its Pro counterpart. It comes with a huge 6.53-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone does not have a notch or a hole in the display and even has very thin bezels on the top and bottom. With a very minimal bezels approach, the V15 gets a 90.95 per cent screen-to-body ratio, providing an immersive viewing experience. The back of the phone has a gradient colour design which is a combination of 'Spectrum Ripple Design’ and 3D curves.

Vivo V15 Processor and Software

At the heart of the V15 is a 2.1GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. The processor is paired with only one storage option of 64GB coupled with 6GB RAM. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. For the gamer in you, the phone includes Game Mode 5.0, which customises the system performance during heavy usage. The smartphone comes with Android 9.0 based FunTouch OS 9 which has been infamous to have a lot of bloatware that may not be everyone’s favourite.

Vivo V15 Camera

The V15 comes with a triple camera setup and have a 48MP primary camera like its Pro version. Rather it comes with a 12MP f/1.78 primary sensor coupled with an 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. It comes with features like AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Live photo, AI Body shaping, HDR, etc. On the front, the phone comes with a 32MP f/2.0 pop-up selfie camera with features like AI Face Beauty.

Vivo V15 Battery

The V15 houses a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for Vivo’s Dual Engine Fast charging. Vivo claims that with this fast charging tech, the smartphone gets charged faster than before. However, Vivo did not give any specific details regarding the time taken to fully charge the device.

Vivo V15 Connectivity and other features

For connectivity, the V15 includes 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, GPS/ A-GPS, Beidou and 3.5mm headphone jack. For secure unlocking, the smartphone is equipped with a fingerprint scanner only.

Vivo V15 Pricing and Availability