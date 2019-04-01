App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V15 with 32MP pop-up selfie camera to go on sale today: Specifications, price and other details

The smartphone gets a bigger screen than its Pro variant and comes with a triple camera setup

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Vivo’s latest mid-budget smartphone, the V15 is about to hit the shelves today on Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline retail stores. The smartphone which was launched last month in India is an affordable version of the V15 Pro. The standard variant comes with a pop-up selfie camera and a bigger screen.

Vivo V15 Display and Design

The V15 gets a bigger screen than its Pro counterpart. It comes with a huge 6.53-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone does not have a notch or a hole in the display and even has very thin bezels on the top and bottom. With a very minimal bezels approach, the V15 gets a 90.95 per cent screen-to-body ratio, providing an immersive viewing experience. The back of the phone has a gradient colour design which is a combination of 'Spectrum Ripple Design’ and 3D curves.

Vivo V15 Processor and Software

related news

At the heart of the V15 is a 2.1GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. The processor is paired with only one storage option of 64GB coupled with 6GB RAM. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. For the gamer in you, the phone includes Game Mode 5.0, which customises the system performance during heavy usage. The smartphone comes with Android 9.0 based FunTouch OS 9 which has been infamous to have a lot of bloatware that may not be everyone’s favourite. 

Vivo V15 Camera

The V15 comes with a triple camera setup and have a 48MP primary camera like its Pro version. Rather it comes with a 12MP f/1.78 primary sensor coupled with an 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. It comes with features like AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Live photo, AI Body shaping, HDR, etc. On the front, the phone comes with a 32MP f/2.0 pop-up selfie camera with features like AI Face Beauty.

Vivo V15 Battery

The V15 houses a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for Vivo’s Dual Engine Fast charging. Vivo claims that with this fast charging tech, the smartphone gets charged faster than before. However, Vivo did not give any specific details regarding the time taken to fully charge the device.

Vivo V15 Connectivity and other features

For connectivity, the V15 includes 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, GPS/ A-GPS, Beidou and 3.5mm headphone jack. For secure unlocking, the smartphone is equipped with a fingerprint scanner only. 

Vivo V15 Pricing and Availability 

Starting today, the V15 would be available in three colour options — Royal Blue, Frozen Black and Glamour Red. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 23,990, marginally cheaper than the Oppo F11 Pro. It would be available on Vivo’s official website and other e-commerce platforms as well as other offline channels.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 10:48 am

tags #V15 #Vivo #Vivo V15

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Aviation Fuel Price Hiked by 1%, Non-subsidised LPG by Rs 5

’Tis the Season of Defections: 50+ MPs and MLAs Have Jumped Ship in ...

Widow of Indian Pilot Flying the Doomed Lion Air 737 Max 8 Accuses Boe ...

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Gets Court to Bar Media from Publishing 'Defamator ...

'Need Rs 9,535 Cr to Sustain': Jet Airways' Lenders Draw up New Resolu ...

Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo Samples Fail Indian Quality Test, Compa ...

First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ti ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Branding 'Peace-loving Hindus' as Terroris ...

BJP Announces 3 More Lok Sabha Candidates from Odisha

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

Everything that you should know about tax planning at the start of the ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex edges higher, near all-time high; Nifty ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Neither a Gujarati nor from Hindi heartland, Lal Krishna Advani finds ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Amit Shah takes on critics over unemployment, dismisses claims of surg ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

LOL! Scared Games' April fool’s prank gets a 'friend'ly twist!

Nicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’ ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.