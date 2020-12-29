MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Flipkart Year's End Sale: Asus ROG Phone 3 is available for as low as Rs 43,999

The ROG Phone 3 debuted earlier this year and is one of the fastest smartphones in India and arguably the best gaming phone in the world.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 08:04 PM IST

Flipkart recently kicked off its year-end sale bringing discounts to several smartphones. However, one of the eye-catching deals during the Mobile’s Year End Sale on Flipkart is the Asus ROG Phone 3. The ROG Phone 3 debuted earlier this year and is one of the fastest smartphones in India and arguably the best gaming phone in the world.


Asus ROG Phone 3 Price in India 


The ROG Phone 3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for as low as Rs 44,999 during the sale, down from its original Rs 46,999 price. The ROG Phone 3 was first unveiled in India in July at a starting price of Rs 49,999 but has since been discounted to Rs 46,999.


Apart from the Rs 2,000 price cut, customers can also avail a Rs 1,000 discount using ICICI credit card and EMI transactions, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 43,999. Customers can avail the same offer for the top-end 12GB/128GB model, which is currently available for Rs 47,999.


Asus ROG Phone 3 Specs


The Asus ROG Phone 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Performance is further bolstered by the faster UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards. Additionally, the heat sink on the ROG Phone 3 is six times larger than the one on its predecessor.


The ROG Phone 3 sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, the display is HDR10+ certified with an advertised peak brightness of 1,000 nits.


In optics, the phone gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm, a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide camera, and a 5 MP macro snapper. On the front, the top bezel houses a 20 MP, f/2.0 selfie camera.


The ROG Phone 3 packs a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and reverse charging support. The ROG Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with the ROG UI. The Asus ROG Phone 3 also supports Hi-Res audio with USB Type-C port on the bottom and a quad-microphone setup.

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: The most compelling case for a gaming smartphone yet

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Asus #Flipkart #smartphones
first published: Dec 29, 2020 08:04 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.