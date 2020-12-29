Flipkart Year's End Sale: Asus ROG Phone 3 is available for as low as Rs 43,999

Flipkart recently kicked off its year-end sale bringing discounts to several smartphones. However, one of the eye-catching deals during the Mobile’s Year End Sale on Flipkart is the Asus ROG Phone 3. The ROG Phone 3 debuted earlier this year and is one of the fastest smartphones in India and arguably the best gaming phone in the world.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Price in India

The ROG Phone 3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for as low as Rs 44,999 during the sale, down from its original Rs 46,999 price. The ROG Phone 3 was first unveiled in India in July at a starting price of Rs 49,999 but has since been discounted to Rs 46,999.

Apart from the Rs 2,000 price cut, customers can also avail a Rs 1,000 discount using ICICI credit card and EMI transactions, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 43,999. Customers can avail the same offer for the top-end 12GB/128GB model, which is currently available for Rs 47,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specs

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Performance is further bolstered by the faster UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards. Additionally, the heat sink on the ROG Phone 3 is six times larger than the one on its predecessor.

The ROG Phone 3 sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, the display is HDR10+ certified with an advertised peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

In optics, the phone gets a triple camera setup on the back with a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm, a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide camera, and a 5 MP macro snapper. On the front, the top bezel houses a 20 MP, f/2.0 selfie camera.

The ROG Phone 3 packs a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and reverse charging support. The ROG Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with the ROG UI. The Asus ROG Phone 3 also supports Hi-Res audio with USB Type-C port on the bottom and a quad-microphone setup.

