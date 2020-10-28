Flipkart Big Diwali Sale | Deals and offers to go live from October 29; here's all you need to know

Flipkart Big Diwali sale kicks off on October 29 with massive discounts and offers.

The sale will commence on October 29 at midnight and run all the way through to November 4. Apart from various offers, the e-commerce platform will allow users to avail a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI transactions. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI payment options with Bajaj Finserv and leading banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Flipkart has teased a bunch of Big Diwali Sale offers, claiming to offer up to 80 percent off on electronics.

It will offer discounts on several smartphones from leading brands, including Samsung, Oppo, Poco, and Realme.

During the sale, iPhone XR will be available for Rs 39,999, down from Apple’s official India price of Rs 47,900. Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) with 65W fast-charging can be purchased for Rs 13,999 during the sale.

Poco C3 with 3GB RAM will be available for Rs 7,499, whereas the 4GB model can be bought for Rs 8,499.

In case you want a stock Android smartphone with an all-screen design and a pop-up camera, you can check the Motorola One Fusion+, which will be available for Rs 16,499. The Moto Razr 2019 with Snapdragon 710 SoC will be available for Rs 84,999 during the sale period.

One of the key highlights of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale would be the LG G8x. The smartphone with dual-screen support would be available for Rs 24,990, up from its initial sale price of Rs 19,990 and Rs 21,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Vivo V20 (Review), which is among the slimmest smartphones of 2020, will also be available on sale during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

Some of the other product categories that will be available on offer include cameras, laptops, headphones, speakers, smart wearables, and more. Flipkart will be offering up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories. The e-retailer is also claiming that it will offer up to 50 percent and 45 percent off on select laptops and tablets, respectively.

Customers can avail additional discounts on exchange during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. There will also be new deals at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm on mobiles, TVs, etc. Moreover, the lowest sale prices will be available until 2 am.