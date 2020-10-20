LG G8X ThinQ with dual-screen attachment listed at Rs 21,990 on Flipkart; should you buy it?

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale has seen several excellent deals on smartphones across different ranges. However, none offer the same excellent value proposition as the LG G8X ThinQ. The phone was priced at Rs 19,990 at the beginning of Flipkart’s festive sale.

LG recorded Rs 350 crores in revenue over the sale of the G8X ThinQ in less than 12 hours of Flipkart’s sale commencing. Going by the price tag, LG sold over 1,75,000 units of the G8X ThinQ, all within the first 12 hours of the sale.

After the tremendous response, LG put the phone back on sale for Rs 21,990 for a limited time on October 19. The LG G8X ThinQ is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 21,990. It is worth noting that the LG G8X ThinQ was first unveiled in India last year and featured a Rs 49,999 price tag before the sale.

How good is the LG G8X ThinQ for its Rs 21,990 price?

First off, you should know that the LG G8X ThinQ is a flagship smartphone, with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, an FHD+ OLED panel, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Those are some pretty serious specs for the under Rs 22,000 price. But if the flagship specs aren’t enough, you also get a second display attachment with the G8X ThinQ.

Should you buy the LG G8X ThinQ?

We would say, overwhelmingly ‘yes’! The G8X ThinQ is easily the best phone under Rs 30,000. And while LG is not the only smartphone with a flagship Snapdragon 800 series chip at this price range, its closest rivals are the Redmi K20 Pro and Realme X3.

But beyond offering a Snapdragon 855 SoC, the G8X ThinQ features a premium design and build quality along with an IP68 rating. More importantly, you also get the dual-screen attachment with the G8X ThinQ. Yes, for Rs 21,990, LG offers not one, but two FHD+ OLED screens on the G8X ThinQ.