Amazon, Flipkart sales are live: Best deals on mobile phones

From the Samsung Galaxy S20+ to the Realme 7; there's something for everyone during Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's Great Indian Festival sales. Carlsen Martin Samsung Galaxy S20+ | The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is available for Rs 49,999 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. Considering what’s on offer with the S20+, this is still one of the best deals during the sale. You can also use the Smart Upgrade plan to get your Galaxy S20+ for as low as Rs 35,198. Motorola Edge+ | Motorola’s flagship handset is also receiving a massive discount during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The Motorola Edge+ is now available for Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, down from its original Rs 74,999 launch price. Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro | Apple’s iPhone 11 series has seen a major price drop during the latest festive sales from Flipkart and Amazon. The iPhone 11 is priced starting from Rs 49,999 on Amazon India, while the iPhone 11 Pro is available on Flipkart from Rs 79,999. Xiaomi Mi 10 | Amazon is also offering Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10 from Rs 44,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale. The Mi 10 was initially launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999 and currently serves as the company’s most premium offering, just above the Mi 10T Pro. Another flagship phone on offer during Amazon’s festive sale is the Oppo Find X2. The Find X2 can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 46,990 as opposed to its original price of Rs 64,990. The phone has received a discount of Rs 18,000, although you will have to click and apply the coupon code before availing the discount. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | You can also buy the Galaxy Note 10+ with 12GB of RAM and 256GB for Rs 54,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ is a full-blown flagship with stylus support. Additionally, the Note 10+ is also available through Flipkart and Samsung’s Smart Upgrade plan, which will allow you to purchase the phone for as low as Rs 38,998. Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus | Speaking of last-gen flagships, but the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are available for sale on Amazon India. The Galaxy S10 is priced at Rs 39,999, while the Galaxy S10 Plus will set you back Rs 44,999. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ for Rs 24,098 and Rs 27,098, with the Samsung Galaxy for life plan on Amazon. Apple iPhone XR | Apart from the iPhone 11 series, Flipkart is also offering the iPhone XR for a starting price of Rs 35,100. If you want to make the switch from Apple to Android with breaking the bank, the iPhone XR could be the right phone for you. Samsung Galaxy M51 | If you are looking to buy a capable mid-range handset, then the Samsung Galaxy M51 might be the right device for you. The Galaxy M51 is available for Rs 22,499 for the base 6GB/128GB variant during Amazon’s sale. The M51 is also offered as part of Samsung’s Galaxy for life plan, which means you can own the phone for as low as Rs 13,598. Motorola One Fusion+ | Looking to buy a phone under Rs 20,000, then the Motorola One Fusion+ is just about the best of the best. The Motorola One Fusion+ is available for Rs 15,999 on Flipkart, down from its original Rs 16,999 price. Realme 7 | The Realme 7 is the best smartphone in India under Rs 15,000 and has gotten even cheaper during Flipkart’s sale. The Realme 7’s price now starts from Rs 13,999, if you use a debit or credit card as the method of payment, as opposed to its original Rs 14,999 launch price. Nokia 5.3 | If you are looking for the stock Android experience without breaking the bank, the Nokia 5.3 might just be the right device for you. The Nokia 5.3 is currently available from Rs 12,999 on Amazon, down from its original Rs 13,999 starting price. Infinix Note 7 | The Infinix Note 7 is an excellent budget smartphone and will be available for Rs 10,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, down from its original Rs 11,499 price. First Published on Oct 19, 2020 02:12 pm