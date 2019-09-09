LG launches the G8X ThinQ with a detachable screen at the IFA Berlin 2019

LG has launched the G8X ThinQ at the IFA Berlin 2019. The USP of the G8X ThinQ is that it features support with a detachable secondary display. The G8X ThinQ is the second smartphone after the V50 which supports a dual detachable display.

The 6.4-inch Full HD+ secondary screen gets attached to the G8X ThinQ through a USB Type-C connection. There is a 360-degree ‘Freestop’ hinge between the two displays that allows users to turn the screen, just like a laptop. The secondary display’s case also has a small 2.1-inch monochrome OLED display that would display the time, date, notifications, etc.

The primary screen features a 6.4-inch FullVision display with a tiny teardrop notch. The display has a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has very narrow bezels at the sides, with the chin bezel being marginally thicker. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the device.

In terms of optics, the G8X ThinQ has a dual-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8primary camera. The second sensor houses a 13MP 136-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera app features AI Action Shot which offers for 1/480s shutter speed to capture fast-moving objects. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

Under the hood, the G8X ThinQ gets powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Storage can be expanded via microSD up to 2TB. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0.