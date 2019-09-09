LG launches the G8X ThinQ with a detachable screen at the IFA Berlin 2019

There is a 360-degree ‘Freestop’ hinge between the two displays that allows users to turn the screen, just like a laptop.
LG has launched the G8X ThinQ at the IFA Berlin 2019. The USP of the G8X ThinQ is that it features support with a detachable secondary display. The G8X ThinQ is the second smartphone after the V50 which supports a dual detachable display.
The 6.4-inch Full HD+ secondary screen gets attached to the G8X ThinQ through a USB Type-C connection. There is a 360-degree ‘Freestop’ hinge between the two displays that allows users to turn the screen, just like a laptop. The secondary display’s case also has a small 2.1-inch monochrome OLED display that would display the time, date, notifications, etc.
The primary screen features a 6.4-inch FullVision display with a tiny teardrop notch. The display has a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has very narrow bezels at the sides, with the chin bezel being marginally thicker. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the device.
In terms of optics, the G8X ThinQ has a dual-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8primary camera. The second sensor houses a 13MP 136-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera app features AI Action Shot which offers for 1/480s shutter speed to capture fast-moving objects. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing camera with an f/1.9 aperture.
Under the hood, the G8X ThinQ gets powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Storage can be expanded via microSD up to 2TB. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0.The G8X ThinQ has dual speakers with a 1.2W output and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The phone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. LG has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the G8X ThinQ. The smartphone would be launched in South Korea as the LG V50S ThinQ.