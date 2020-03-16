Motorola Razr 2019 launched in India for Rs 1,24,999

Motorola has launched the foldable Razr 2019 in India. The Razr 2019 comes to India months after its first unveiling in the US.

Motorola Razr 2019 comes in a single 6GB RAM variant and is priced at Rs 1,24,999. For the price, the foldable smartphone offers mid-range specifications and features.

Razr 2019 specifications include a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The foldable smartphone packs a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C.

The USP of the Motorola Razr 2019 is its foldable screen. On the outside, the Razr has a 2.7-inch Quick View display with a 600x800 resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio. The tiny screen can be used for performing basic tasks like checking notifications, media controls, and interacting with the Google Assistant.

When unfolded, the Razr sports a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with an 876*2,142 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is a wide notch on top for housing a 5MP front camera.

On the back, the Razr 2019 has a 16MP F/1.7 single camera sensor, which when folded, can also be used to click selfies.

The smartphone boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box.

Motorola Razr 2019 is available for pre-order and goes on sale starting April 2 via Flipkart. Motorola is also offering its MotoCare Accidental damage protection plan with the Razr 2019 at a discounted price.