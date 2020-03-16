App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola Razr 2019 launched in India for Rs 1,24,999

Motorola Razr 2019 is available for pre-order and goes on sale starting April 2 via Flipkart.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola has launched the foldable Razr 2019 in India. The Razr 2019 comes to India months after its first unveiling in the US. 

Motorola Razr 2019 comes in a single 6GB RAM variant and is priced at Rs 1,24,999. For the price, the foldable smartphone offers mid-range specifications and features. 

Razr 2019 specifications include a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The foldable smartphone packs a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C.

Close

Also Read: Handle with care: Motorola issues dos and don'ts for using foldable Razr phone

related news

The USP of the Motorola Razr 2019 is its foldable screen. On the outside, the Razr has a 2.7-inch Quick View display with a 600x800 resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio. The tiny screen can be used for performing basic tasks like checking notifications, media controls, and interacting with the Google Assistant. 

When unfolded, the Razr sports a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with an 876*2,142 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. There is a wide notch on top for housing a 5MP front camera.

On the back, the Razr 2019 has a 16MP F/1.7 single camera sensor, which when folded, can also be used to click selfies.

The smartphone boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box.

Motorola Razr 2019 is available for pre-order and goes on sale starting April 2 via Flipkart. Motorola is also offering its MotoCare Accidental damage protection plan with the Razr 2019 at a discounted price.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.