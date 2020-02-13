App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Signzy wins 'Technoviti Award 2020' for video KYC

The company has built a digital trust infrastructure that ensures highest levels of privacy for end-customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

RegTech startup, Signzy, has bagged yet another award 'Technoviti Award 2020' for its Video KYC solution, which digitizes and fast-tracks new customer onboarding for the Financial Services industry.

Signzy won the award in the ‘Video-based Customer Onboarding for Financial Services’ category, which saw heavy competition from more than 40 competing entrants.

The award was presented to Signzy at the 6th edition of Technoviti Award 2020, organized by Banking Frontiers. The event brought together the leaders of the BFSI industry under the theme of ‘Experience Everywhere’.

Ankit Ratan, the co-founder of Signzy, says, “Video KYC is proving to be a game-changer for the entire Financial Services industry. We are glad that our vision and innovation is being recognized at such an esteemed platform. We are extremely proud of this achievement and dedicate this win to all our stakeholders, including clients, investors and most importantly, to our extremely talented team.”

Signzy’s Video KYC solution enables real-time Customer Onboarding, Verification and Fraud Detection for banking and financial institutions. The company has built a digital trust infrastructure that ensures highest levels of privacy for end-customers, digital transformation for banks and financial institutions in a matter of few weeks, and enhanced security for regulators.

Founded in 2015, Signzy has offices in Mumbai and Bangalore. Today, it works with over 90 banks, NBFCs and FinTech companies globally, including Mastercard, SBI Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and RBL Bank, among others. It has completed 5 million new customer onboarding transactions in the last two years.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

