CES 2022 will end a day earlier due to growing Omicron concerns

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) organisers, Consumer Technology Association (CTA) have announced that CES 2022 will end a day earlier than expected, because of the growing number of Omicron COVID-19 cases, being reported in the US.

The show had been originally scheduled to be a three-day event, starting January 5 and ending on January 8. Now, it will bring down the curtains on January 7.

CTA said that the move was an, "additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES."

These protocols include mandatory masks and proof of vaccination. CES 2022 will also provide tests near entry badge pickups. The show had asked attendees to submit the result of mandatory test 24 hours before they would be admitted to the venue.

There are also first-aid stations in case of emergency and CES would also provide access to PCR tests, in case anyone needs to get one done.

A lot of prominent names such as GM, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Twitter have all pulled out of the show, citing health concerns. According to Reuters, the number of Omicron variant cases have risen dramatically. The cases have doubled over the last eight days to a record high of 329,000.

