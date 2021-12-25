MARKET NEWS

English
Microsoft joins Google, Amazon, others in canceling in-person presence at CES

Several other companies including US automaker General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc.'s Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group, AT&T Inc, and Amazon.com Inc dropped their plans of in-person attendance at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in Las Vegas.

Reuters
December 25, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
Representative image (Source: AP)

Representative image (Source: AP)

Microsoft Corp said on Friday it will not participate in person at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, joining a list of companies opting not to have a physical presence at next month's event on concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The United States-based software giant added that it will continue to participate at CES remotely, according to an emailed statement. The Verge was the first to report on Friday that Microsoft will not participate physically AT CES.

Several other companies including US automaker General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc.'s Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group, AT&T Inc, and Amazon.com Inc dropped in-person attendance plans earlier this week.

CES officials on Thursday said the event will still be held in person Jan. 5-8 with "strong safety measures in place," which include vaccination requirements, masking, and availability of COVID-19 tests.

 
Reuters
first published: Dec 25, 2021 03:36 pm

