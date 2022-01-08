MARKET NEWS

Best of CES 2022 | The 10 most interesting products from this year's show

A transforming router, laser TV, Sony's new QLED line, a new PSVR headset and more

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED
If you thought foldable smartphones were neat, say hello to a folding laptop. The Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED lets you use its massive 17.3-inch screen as a tablet, or you can just fold it and turn it into a regular laptop. Asus is also selling a physical keyboard accessory with the device.
PlayStation VR 2
One of the few companies that presented at CES 2022 was Sony which announced the successor to its VR headset, PlayStation VR 2. The company has made a lot of improvements over the predecessor, including support for 120Hz 4K and new Sense controllers.
HiSense PX1 Pro
HiSense's Laser TV line combines an accurate, short-throw projector with a massive ambient light rejection screen to create an immersive viewing experience. The PX1 Pro refines it even further, with pixel sharpening, 4K resolution and a new chip that uses a TriChrome Laser.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Announced with the high-end RTX 3080Ti and 3070Ti, the RTX 3050 is the pocket-friendly GPU and one that was missing from Nvidia's line-up. The 8GB GPU promises performance better than older budget GPUs from the company's line.
Sony QD-OLED
What is a QD-OLED? Quantum Dot OLED screens are considered the happy middle ground between the two technologies. They retain the brightness and sharpness of QD panels while maintaining the rich blacks and contrast of OLED panels—the best of both worlds.
Hyper X Cloud Alpha
The new Cloud Alpha comes with all the bells and whistles we have to come to expect from HyperX's top-of-the-line wireless headphones but with one additional new feature. It can last up to 300 hours on a single charge.
TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni
The Archer AXE200 Omni from TP-Link is a unique router that can automatically position its antennas to rotate and seek the best possible signal for your devices.
Panasonic MeganeX
Announced by Panasonic subsidiary, ShiftFall, the Megane X are small VR glasses that are capable of 2560x2560 resolution on each eye, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The glasses are meant for use with Steam VR.
Samsung NFT TVs
Samsung announced that it would be debuting an NFT marketplace on selected TV sets from its line-up soon. The marketplace would allow users to buy, sell and trade NFT art. Samsung said that the art would automatically be calibrated to the creator's preferences, giving users the most accurate image possible.
Mojo Vision
Smart contact lens startup Mojo Vision is creating augmented reality lenses. At CES 2022, the company announced partnerships with big brands like Adidas, and the technology will likely first make its way to athletes. The technology isn't quite ready yet and is still pending necessary medical approvals but the interest in the product is plain to see and it's likely we will be getting this sooner than later.
