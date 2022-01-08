CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids

The CDC recommended the booster shot for younger adolescents at least five months after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Representative image: Reuters)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has not yet seen a signal that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is more severe in young children despite an increase of hospitalizations, the agency's director Dr Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference on Friday.

"We have not yet seen a signal that there is an increased severity" in kids under 5, who are not yet eligible for vaccination, Walensky said. She said that an increase in cases, in general, could be one explanation for the surge in hospitalizations.