Call of Duty: Warzone 2 crosses 25 million players in 5 days

(Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)

American game publisher Activision Blizzard has said its Call of Duty: Warzone 2 crossed 25 million players in just five days of the launch.



Thank you Call of Duty #Warzone2 players pic.twitter.com/gShG9I1fZl

— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 21, 2022

The company celebrated the news with a tweet from the Call of Duty account.

The news follows another record for the gaming company. Earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 set the record for becoming the fastest game in the franchise to cross $1 billion in revenue. It accomplished the feat within 10 days of the launch.

The game had the highest-grossing opening in entertainment, beating blockbuster movies and other entertainment franchises.

Warzone 2 is a free-to-play battle royale game that released as an add-on component to Modern Warfare 2. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. A mobile version of Warzone is in the works.

The game, however, has also had various issues since its launch on November 16. A strange error prompted people to buy Modern Warfare 2 even if they already owned it to access Warzone 2 content.

Some users have also reported character models turning invisible, giving some players an unfair advantage.