English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Call of Duty: Warzone 2 crosses 25 million players in 5 days

    Warzone 2 is a free-to-play battle royale game that was released as an add-on component to Modern Warfare 2

    Moneycontrol News
    November 22, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)

    (Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)


    American game publisher Activision Blizzard has said its Call of Duty: Warzone 2 crossed 25 million players in just five days of the launch.

    The company celebrated the news with a tweet from the Call of Duty account.

    The news follows another record for the gaming company. Earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 set the record for becoming the fastest game in the franchise to cross $1 billion in revenue. It accomplished the feat within 10 days of the launch.

    The game had the highest-grossing opening in entertainment, beating blockbuster movies and other entertainment franchises.

    Warzone 2 is a free-to-play battle royale game that released as an add-on component to Modern Warfare 2. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. A mobile version of Warzone is in the works.

    Related stories

    The game, however, has also had various issues since its launch on November 16. A strange error prompted people to buy Modern Warfare 2  even if they already owned it to access Warzone 2 content.

    Some users have also reported character models turning invisible, giving some players an unfair advantage.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Battle Royale #Call of Duty #Call of Duty Warzone 2 #Infinity Ward #Raven Software
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 03:23 pm