Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 makes $1 billion in 10 days

(Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)

Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard might still not have gone through but that hasn't stopped the momentum of the mainline Call of Duty series.

After shattering franchise records by surpassing $800 million in just three days since launch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now become the fastest game in the franchise to cross $1 billion in sales.

According to a press release on Business Wire, the game has played host to more than a billion matches online on all major platforms in the 10 days following its release on October 28, 2022.

"Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world," said Activision CEO Bobby Kotick.

"I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare II. Connecting the world through joy, fun and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare II has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before,” Kotick added.

The game now has the highest-grossing entertainment opening in 2022, beating movies, games and other media entertainment franchises.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Battle.net and Steam.