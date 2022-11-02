English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Call of Duty Modern Warfare II sets new launch records

    The game has already surpassed $800 million in just 3 days

    Moneycontrol News
    November 02, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)

    (Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)


    Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has set new records for the number of copies sold on launch. It outdid the previous best in the franchise, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, by selling $800 million worth of copies in just three days.

    To put things into perspective, this launch has outdone entertainment properties and has sold more than box office earnings of films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness put together.

    What is interesting is that the sales make this the biggest digital PlayStation Store launch of all time for the series. It also ranks number one on Xbox best seller's list and topped the PC charts on Steam as well.

    Previously, a Bloomberg report stated that there won't be a new Call of Duty mainline title in 2023, which will be the first time since 2004, that the series won't have a big launch in the year.

    Close

    Related stories

    report from Insider Gaming also states that Activision will launch paid DLC during Modern Warfare II's second year, which is said to contain revamped classic maps. This is being done to make up for the absence of a mainline title next year.

    None of this is confirmed however, and in a statement shared with Gamespot, an Activision spokesperson said, "We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond. Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right."

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Call of Duty #call of duty modern warfare #Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 04:59 pm