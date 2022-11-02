Call of Duty Modern Warfare II sets new launch records

(Image Courtesy: Activision Blizzard)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has set new records for the number of copies sold on launch. It outdid the previous best in the franchise, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, by selling $800 million worth of copies in just three days.

To put things into perspective, this launch has outdone entertainment properties and has sold more than box office earnings of films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness put together.



Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now available for PS4 and PS5! pic.twitter.com/CU9GG853DI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 31, 2022

What is interesting is that the sales make this the biggest digital PlayStation Store launch of all time for the series. It also ranks number one on Xbox best seller's list and topped the PC charts on Steam as well.

Previously, a Bloomberg report stated that there won't be a new Call of Duty mainline title in 2023, which will be the first time since 2004, that the series won't have a big launch in the year.

A report from Insider Gaming also states that Activision will launch paid DLC during Modern Warfare II's second year, which is said to contain revamped classic maps. This is being done to make up for the absence of a mainline title next year.

None of this is confirmed however, and in a statement shared with Gamespot, an Activision spokesperson said, "We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond. Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right."