you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Looking for an affordable electric vehicle? Check out these upcoming launches before buying

While the Hyundai Kona and Tata Tigor EV are the only two fully electric vehicles on sale currently, there is a plethora of electric vehicles that are lined up for launch in the coming months.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Electric vehicle

Many automobile manufacturers are looking to launch their electric vehicles in India - a market that has seen government's intent and customer interest rise gradually of late.

Here are a few of them, if you’re considering going fully electric:

1. Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon Kraz edition

Indian carmaker Tata is fully geared up to launch the Nexon EV, with its brand-new Ziptron technology. It will be the first car from the manufacturer to feature a fully-electric powertrain and will have an estimated range of 300km on a full charge.

It will be pitted against the likes of the XUV300 electric, MG eZS, and the Hyundai Kona. It is expected to have a price range between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (Ex-showroom).

2. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz Banner

While Tata is preparing the Nexon EV, it is also working on a new fully electric hatchback. The Altroz is slated for a launch in early 2020, its electric counterpart was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show. It should have an estimated range of 250-300km on a full charge, with an ex-showroom price tag around Rs 15 lakh.

3. Mahindra XUV300 electric

(Image Source: Mahindra)

After being spotted multiple times under heavy camouflage, the XUV300 electric has been confirmed to be launching by 2021. Though a fixed date of launch hasn’t been announced, it is expected that the vehicle will be equipped with a 40kWh motor.

This motor should pump out around 132PS of maximum power, with a fully charged range of around 300km. It is expected to be offered in two variants, with the base trim having a price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra launched the KUV NXT in the mini SUV segment. The KUV went for a facelift faster than any of Mahindra's other models

Since the discontinuation of the e2O, Mahindra was preparing a replacement for an entry-level fully electric vehicle in its lineup. The eKUV100 will be launched in early 2020, with a 40kW electric motor.

It is expected to make around 54PS of maximum power and 120Nm of continuous torque. It will be fitted with a 15.9kWh battery pack which will make it an ideal local commute. It should have a base price of Rs 10 lakh (Ex-showroom).

5. Renault Kwid EV

Renault Kwid

French carmaker Renault recently unveiled the City K-ZE at the Shanghai Motor Show, which was followed by its launch in the Chinese market. While the company has based the new Kwid facelift on its electric counterpart, it is yet to launch its electric counterpart in the country.

The company could launch the fully electric hatchback in India by 2022, with a 44PS and an electric motor that returns 125Nm. It should have a range of around 270km on a full charge, thanks to its 26.8kWh battery.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 05:52 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #EV #India

