Honda to boost presence in mid-weight bike category

Honda will launch five new models in the bike segment, with engine capacity over 300cc, to boost its presence in the mid-weight category as competition intensifies.

Over the next one-year, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), which is also the country’s second largest two-wheeler maker, will nearly double the number of models in the segment to 13. The new bikes will sport 300cc and above engines.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said, “Honda will unleash Phase II of its premium business vertical in the new Bharat Stage-VI era. Customers can expect 13 global models, including five brand new models. This will be supported by a network for sales and service in 75 cities.”

Honda unveiled its 2020 European line up at EICMA 2019 with three of the total products unveiled to soon come to India. CBR 1000 RR-R Fireblade, CRF 1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports and CB 1000R will be launched in India in coming months.

The company could consider the CB500R, CB600R and CB600RR for launch in India. These would compete against similar engine bikes from Kawasaki, KTM and Suzuki. The market size of these bikes is estimated around 200,000 units a year.

The mid-weight bike segment in India is set to witness intensified competition. Bikes from the combine of Bajaj Auto-KTM-Triumph, BMW-TVS Motor, Suzuki and Yamaha will be launched in this segment over the next few years.

Though small in volumes, such bikes help create sporty and premium brand image for the company in a market which is gradually moving towards premium motorisation.

Honda has also decided to foray into mass production of select big bikes from India, from its current completely knocked down (CKD) and completely built unit (CBU) operations. It, however, did not specify details of the models that it will manufacture.