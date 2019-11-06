App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda to boost presence in mid-weight bike category

Honda will nearly double the number of models in the segment to 13. The new bikes will sport 300cc and above engines

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Honda will launch five new models in the bike segment, with engine capacity over 300cc, to boost its presence in the mid-weight category as competition intensifies.

Over the next one-year, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), which is also the country’s second largest two-wheeler maker, will nearly double the number of models in the segment to 13. The new bikes will sport 300cc and above engines.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said, “Honda will unleash Phase II of its premium business vertical in the new Bharat Stage-VI era. Customers can expect 13 global models, including five brand new models. This will be supported by a network for sales and service in 75 cities.”

Close

Honda unveiled its 2020 European line up at EICMA 2019 with three of the total products unveiled to soon come to India. CBR 1000 RR-R Fireblade, CRF 1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports and CB 1000R will be launched in India in coming months.

related news

The company could consider the CB500R, CB600R and CB600RR for launch in India. These would compete against similar engine bikes from Kawasaki, KTM and Suzuki. The market size of these bikes is estimated around 200,000 units a year.

The mid-weight bike segment in India is set to witness intensified competition. Bikes from the combine of Bajaj Auto-KTM-Triumph, BMW-TVS Motor, Suzuki and Yamaha will be launched in this segment over the next few years.

Though small in volumes, such bikes help create sporty and premium brand image for the company in a market which is gradually moving towards premium motorisation.

Honda has also decided to foray into mass production of select big bikes from India, from its current completely knocked down (CKD) and completely built unit (CBU) operations. It, however, did not specify details of the models that it will manufacture.

Debuting in April this year, Honda’s Silver Wing mark, which is a premium retail dealership, will see its numbers swell to 75 cities from 23 cities at present.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 08:47 am

tags #Auto #Business #Honda #Technolgy

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.