Greaves Cotton revs up EV focus, eyes  investor funding by first half of FY23

Greaves Cotton , manufacturer of electric two- and three-wheelers, is talking to several investors to raise funding to drive its EV ambitions. The Mumbai-based company is leaning towards having a financial investor who shares the company’s vision to push electric mobility, a top official said.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Nagesh Basvanhalli, Group CEO, Greaves Cotton, said: “So far we have invested Rs 300 crore in the EV business. We have also committed another Rs 700 crore towards manufacturing capacity and expansion. We have invested in talent and products. We are now open to have the right partner come in, preferably a financier.”

“We have got a lot of interest from several parties. It is a little premature to talk specifics at this point. I would give it a 6-9-month horizon, but it can be sooner than that depending on the talks. We believe we have set the platform,” Basvanhalli said.