BS-VI Royal Enfield Bullet 350 listed on official site; prices start at Rs 1.21 lakh

Royal Enfield has updated the prices of the BS-VI compliant Bullet 350 series. Bookings for the bikes have been ongoing for a little while now and the bikes are available for purchase from any of the showrooms.

The Bullet 350 is available in two variants – the Bullet 350 and the Bullet 350 ES (Electric Start). The bikes get a Rs 9,000 price hike over their B-VI counterparts, thanks to the upgrades.

The bikes are still powered by the same 346cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 19.1 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque, but the motor is now fuel injected rather than carburetted. The exhaust too gets an additional catalytic converter to control emissions. This means there is a slight reduction in power but torque figures remain the same.

Aesthetically, there are no changes. You still get the same round headlamp, teardrop shaped tank and single piece seat. There is a mild difference between both the variants however. While the standard Bullet 350 gets chrome parts and a blacked out cylinder block with some paint schemes, the ES gets a completely blacked out engine giving the bike a much cleaner look.

The rest of the mechanicals remain the same, too. Transmission comes via a 5-speed gearbox, suspension via conventional telescopic front forks and a dual rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm disc brake up front and a drum at the back with single-channel ABS.

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced at Rs 1.21 lakh while the Bullet 350 ES now retails at Rs 1.37 lakh.