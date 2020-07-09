Audi unveils Q4 Sportback e-tron, an electrified SUV coupe

Audi had showcased the Q4 e-tron concept back at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This time, there is no auto show, but Audi has taken the wraps off the Q4 Sportback e-tron.

The Sportback is the coupe variant of the Q4 e-tron and naturally the biggest differentiator becomes the sloping roofline. There are a few other changes, but for the most part, the SUV Coupe remains the same as the standard Q4 e-tron.

Up front there is a similar large grille. But with minor alterations on the inside, the shape remains largely the same. The air intakes too have been restyled a bit while the headlamps remain the same as that on the standard.

At the back, there are some clear changes because of the coupe design. While tail lamps and bumper are similar, the roof now dips and fuses into the rear windshield with a spoiler running across the lower portion of the screen.

On the inside, Audi claims that the Sportback will have enough headspace even for the rear-seat passengers. The company claims to have also used sustainable materials like microfiber cloth for the headliners and window pillar and plexiglass painted with multi-layered frosted paint replaces some of the metals pieces.

The Sportback e-tron, just like the Q4 e-tron, is based on the all-electric modular electric drive matrix, or MEB, platform giving the car a motor at each axle. The front axle is mounted to a 102 PS/150 Nm motor while the rear axle gets the bigger 204 PS/310 Nm motor. Powering both is an 82 kWh battery pack with a total range of 450 km. Around 80 percent charge can be achieved in 30 minutes using a quick charger.

Both the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron are expected to be unveiled in production form sometime next year. As for India, there is no official announcement, but with the Mercedes-Benz EQC making its way here, Audi might want to get into the action.