    Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-the-ear headphones launched in India

    The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear Headphones price in India is set at Rs 30,800 a pair

    Moneycontrol News
    November 18, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

    Audio-Technica has launched ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless over-ear headphones in India, an iteration of the Japanese firm's popular ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones.

    Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 price 

    The ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear headphones are priced at Rs 30,800. The headphones will be available for purchase through Amazon India.

    Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Features

    ATH-M50xBT2 offers several updates over its predecessor including beamforming microphone technology for improved vocal pickup, built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant, multipoint Bluetooth pairing, updated USB-C connection, a low-latency mode, and compatibility with high-quality audio codecs.

    The headphones support multiple audio codecs including SBC, AAC, and LDAC. Users will also get the option to adjust the headphone’s EQ settings through the A-T Connect app and subsequently save them on the headphones.

    These professional wireless headphones are touted to deliver a battery life of approximately 50 hours on a full charge. They also support rapid charging, offering three hours of playback on a 10-miunte charge using a USB Type-C connection.

    The left earcup button controls volume, music and calls, and access to voice assistants (Amazon Alexa Built-in, Google Assistant, Siri).

    Moreover, a “Fast Pair” feature enables users to quickly pair the ATH-M50xBT2 headphones with Android OS smartphones and devices with a single tap.

    You also get a detachable 1.2-meter (3.9-foot) cable for an optional wired connection.  The ATH-M50xBT2 features proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers, a fold-flat design with 90-degree swivelling earcups, and professional-grade earpads.
