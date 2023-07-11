Best over-the-ear headphones under Rs 15,000: Marshall, JBL, Logitech and Sony on our wishlist

Sony’s lightest wireless ear cans, the WH-CH720N, are crafted with leather and urethane coupled with a well-designed ear pad structure

Planning a holiday or a business trip that involves multiple long flights? You need the right gear. A good set of over the ear headphones is a must have. Your ‘go to’ TWS earbuds may not make the cut given the battery life limitations and the risk of popping out of your ears – it’s not fun searching for a missing earbud under an airline seat.

It’s not just frequent fliers, whether you need a pair of ear cans to immerse yourself in your music playlist or slip into gaming mode, we’ve got you ‘covered’. Over the ear headphones offer a refined acoustic experience and deliver a longer battery life – no need to keep putting them back in a case or cradle for a battery recharge. You don’t need to break the bank for a pair of ear cans; Rs 15,000 or less can get you far:

Marshall Major IV

Finished with soft ear cushions that adapt to the shape of your ear, you get the signature Marshall sound with custom-tuned dynamic drivers that deliver deep bass, smooth mids and a brilliant treble. These ear cans can be charger wirelessly (with an optional accessory, not included in the box). The in-box wired charger powers your headphones in quick time – 15 minutes of charging delivers 15 hours of wireless play time. We dig the intuitive, multi-directional control knob that allows you to control your music and calls with minimal effort.

Price: Rs 12,999

Sennheiser HD 450 BT

It features some of Sennheiser’s acoustic experiences at a more affordable price point. The Sennheiser Smart Control App allows you to tailor your sound experience with selectable sound modes. There’s also a podcast mode that optimises the intelligibility of podcasts and other speech content. The foldable design makes it a convenient travel companion while the high-quality wireless codec support, including AAC and AptX, with AptX Low Latency keeps audio perfectly in sync with on-screen action. You get 30 hours of battery life with each charging cycle.

Price: Rs 12,410

Sony WH-CH720N

Sony’s lightest wireless ear cans are lighter on your wallet than some of it’s flagship headphones. And yet, these are finished with premium materials. Sony has crafted them with leather and urethane coupled with a well-designed ear pad structure. Sony’s unique silent joint reduces rattling of moving parts allowing you to immerse yourself in the music. Bass thump is a given with Sony’s headphones, the acoustic experience also gets a boost with Sony’s 360 reality audio. Sony also claims an impressive battery life of 50 hours or 36 hours with active noise cancellation.

Price: Rs 14,995

JBL LIVE 660NC

A unique ‘Smart Ambient’ technology is one of the talking points of these ear cans. They allow you to filter the noise and yet be aware of your surrounding environment. They’re designed for comfort – perfect for those long gaming marathons or long flights. Digital assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are easily accessible. You won’t reach out for the charger frequently – the 660NC deliver 40 hours of battery life with Active Noise cancellation and 50 hours on normal mode.

Price: Rs 13,999

Logitech G733 Lightspeed

If you’re likely to be glued in front of a large monitor during those never ending gaming sessions, you need the right set up. The Dual-layer memory foams on these headphones softly conform to your head and contours around your face, thereby reducing stress points and delivering longer-lasting comfort for those extended gaming sessions. The immersive sound set up features Logitech’s PRO-G drivers and next-gen DTS headphone: X2.0 surround sound. You get 29 hours of battery life, while a 20-metre range allows you more flexibility.

Price: Rs 11,799

Audio Technica ATH-S200BT

It delivers a stellar soundstage at it’s asking price. These headphones are kitted with 40mm drivers for powerful sound reproduction. The two-one finish adds to its premium vibe. The lightweight earpads provide a comfortable on-ear fit that isolates sound and allows you to immerse yourself in your favourite tracks. The fold-flat form make it easy to transport while the intuitive touch controls in the left earcup make it easy to control your music and calls. Audio Technica promises 40 hours of continuous use on a single charge.

Price: Rs 15,000