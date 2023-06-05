Best wireless neckband earphones under Rs 3,500 | Let's talk long battery life, great design, superior sound

Best wireless neckband earphones: The pTron Tangent Sports wireless neckband packs a lot of features for its budget price tag

TWS Bluetooth wireless earbuds might be the ‘go to’ accessory for most of us. It all started with the Apple AirPods that debuted in 2016 and these teeny earbuds have become all but ubiquitous. But there are still many active lifestyles that haven’t quite done away with the wires yet. We’re not talking about fully wired headphones that need a 3.5mm socket (good luck with finding that in any premium smartphone in 2023) but neckbands that sort of blend the best of both worlds.

We’ve all the occasional earbud incident. A bud popping out when you run or when you push yourself at the gym. That’s one reason many sporty users find neckbands quite handy. You don’t have to deal with tangled wires and still get the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity. They’re also more geared for the elements and score with their battery life – no need to keep putting them back in the case every few hours for a recharge. These are the best neckbands you can buy right now:

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 | Price: Rs 1,999)

The follow up OnePlus’ popular Bullets Wireless come with multiple enhancements. OnePlus claims that these buds have been crafted with an updated skin-friendly silicone material. The Z2 also delivers an improved acoustic experience thanks to a new set of 12.4 mm dynamic drivers. Speed is a given with OnePlus - the convenient fast charging feature takes it from 0 to 70% in 10 minutes for 20 hours of playback. They’re also good for a run in a mild drizzle; the Z2 is IP-55 certified for splash and dust resistance.

Sennheiser CX120BT | Price: Rs 3,290

These come with three interchangeable ear tip sizes for a comfortable fit and sound isolation. We like the comfortable, around the neck design and the convenient three-button remote that allows you to control your music and calls with minimal effort. Sound quality is terrific for this price tag thanks to SBC, aptX and aptX Low Latency compatibility. These buds deliver 6 hours of battery life.

Sony WI-C100 | Price: Rs 1,699

The Sony WI-C100 offer a solid all-round experience for a pair of entry-level, in-ear headphones. You can hook up these earphones with Sony’s Headphones Connect App and play around with the controls for your preferred sound stage. These ergonomically designed earphones are splashproof and are geared for outdoor lifestyles. Battery life – 25 hours on a single charge, is a big win too.

OPPO Enco M32 | Price: Rs 1,799

These are one of the most convenient features in OPPO’s neckband is seamless switching between two devices. All you need to is press and hold the volume up and down buttons together for two seconds without the need to re-pair. Battery life is a plus too. The Enco M32 offers 28 hours of battery life – a 10-minute charge delivers 20 hours of music playback. They’re kitted with 10mm drivers for impressive sound and are IPS-55 certified for dust and water resistance.

JBL Infinity Glide 120 | Price: Rs 999

It delivers great bang for your buck at its sub Rs 1,000 price tag. They’re packed with 12mm drivers that deliver enhanced bass, smooth mids and crystal clear highs. We dig the ‘Dual Equaliser’ feature that allows you to switch from normal to deep bass mode without a fuss. You get 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. The ‘Flex Soft’ neckband ensures a snug fit around your neck.

Boat Rockerz 330ANC | Price: Rs 1,999

One of the headline features of the headphones is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). These headphones cancel out noise, both on the earphones and microphone, to give you the best calling experience. Boat is also playing up what it calls Crystal Bionic Sound that optimises the acoustics. You get 25 hours of battery life, Boat’s ASAP charge gives you 5 hours of playback with a 10-mintue charge.

pTron Tangent Sports wireless neckband | Price: Rs 599

These pack a lot of features for its budget price tag. Gamers will appreciate the brand’s proprietary AptSense technology that delivers 40ms low latency. Battery life is solid, a 10-minute charge delivers 7 hours of playback, This neckband is IPX4 splash-proof. The mic and multi-control button allow you to tweak the volume, shuffle tracks and control calls.