UP Election 2022 | Opposition trying to instigate Muslim women : PM Narendra Modi in Saharanpur addressing his first physical rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses first physical rally in UP on February 10 (Image : ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 10, hit out at the Opposition for instigating Muslim women and finding new ways to block their rights. The Prime Minister said the topmost priority for Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government's development agenda is the empowerment of women from all sections.

"That is why every sector is being opened for women. Muslim sisters and daughters understand our intention," the Prime Minister Modi said addressing a rally in Saharanpur, " PM Modi said.

The PM's remarks come amid an on-going political slugfest in Karnataka over the use of Hijab by Muslim girls in classrooms in the state continued with protests intensifying in the state. The PM, however, did not refer to the row directly.

"We got them (Muslim women) rid of Triple Talaq. The law against Triple Talaq has given a sense of security to Muslim women. But, friends, when Muslim sisters and daughters started supporting BJP openly, when Muslim daughters started making videos heaping praises on BJP government for the respect they got after decades..., some 'vote contractors' became restless. They started finding ways to block their rights and stall their aspirations," the PM said.

"Those people are instigating women, to keep their lives behind. Friends, our government stands with every oppressed Muslim women victim. Yogi Adityanath government is needed to ensure that no one can oppress Muslim women," the PM said.

This was PM Modi's first meeting with physical presence in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission on January 8 amid COVID-19-induced restrictions. Until today, the Prime Minister had been addressing virtual rallies from Delhi.

The rally comes on a day when voting for first of the seven phases was underway in 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts in western Uttar Pradesh. "Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the 1st phase. I am glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters. BJP UP's 'ghoshna patra' is a resolution for welfare," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said the government was working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers. "To tackle the situation of ups and downs of the sugar market, sugarcane will also be used to produce ethanol. Rs 12,000 Crore received from sugarcane-based ethanol is providing safety to sugarcane farmers," he said.

Elections in seven constituencies of Saharanpur district will be held in the second phase on February 14. Saharanpur is situated adjacent to Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts in Western Uttar Pradesh, where voting is underway, along with Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bagpat, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra districts.

The PM said the government has taken initiatives connecting different districts of Uttar Pradesh and increased connectivity through expressways and airports. "The connectivity is increasing through Ganga ExpressWay, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Yamunotri Highway, Delhi-Saharanpur Fourlane and Saharanpur Airport," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP government got UP rid of the anarchical governance of previous governments. "Be it riots in Kosi Kalan or Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, or Aligarh, there was a chain of riots during anarchical governance of previous governments. They imposed curfews, conducted riots, didn't let people celebrate festivals; Kanwar Yatras were stopped," Adityanath said.

The results of seven-phase UP elections will be announced on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP, and its allies, had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats.

In his UP campaign, PM Modi has been pitching for a double-engineered government (BJP at Centre and in state) for fast-paced development while attacking the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance. The SP-RLD alliance has centred its electioneering on farmers' issues and has attacked Yogi Adityanath over poll promises.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who started campaigning late, reminded people of her government's track record on law and order in the past. The Congress, under the leadership of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has generated interest as seen in door-to-door campaigns.

(with agency inputs)