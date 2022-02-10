MARKET NEWS

    February 10, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

    UP Assembly Elections Polling First Phase LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh voting to begin today from hub of farmers' protest

    UP Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: In the first phase, the polling will take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of Uttar Pradesh. The polling will start at 7 am

    UP Assembly Elections Polling First Phase LIVE Updates: The first phase of polling in the politically significant Uttar Pradesh will begin today on February 10. As the state is ready to elect a fresh Assembly, the incumbent Yogi Adityanath-led government is trying to retain power, while the Opposition parties are making all possible efforts to rule the country’s biggest and
    politically important state. In this phase, the polling will take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP. This is the region from where farmers had participated actively in the protest against the Centre's three agri laws in Delhi. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. The polling will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. The key candidates, whose fate will be decided in the first phase, include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the campaign for the BJP, pitched for a double-engine government for fast-paced development of the state while attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine. The SP-RLD alliance has centred their campaigning on farmers' issues and has attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over poll promises. The Congress, under the leadership of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has generated interest as seen in door-to-door campaigns. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who started poll campaigning late, reminded people of her government's track record on law and order in the past.
    • February 10, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections Polling First Phase LIVE Updates | The Uttar Pradesh districts where the elections will be held today are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in this first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

    • February 10, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections Polling First Phase LIVE Updates | The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is being held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 
      Keeping this in view, the election commission has made an elaborate arrangement to prevent the spread of the virus during the polling. Take a look at major COVID-19 norms to follow at the polling booths

      UP Assembly Elections Polling First Phase LIVE Updates | The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is being held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 
      Keeping this in view, the election commission has made an elaborate arrangement to prevent the spread of the virus during the polling. Take a look at major COVID-19 norms to follow at the polling booths
    • February 10, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections Polling First Phase LIVE Updates | PM Modi appeals to voters to vote in phase 1 of Uttar Pradesh polls

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to come out and vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls today. "Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy by following the COVID-19 norms," the PM tweeted.

    • February 10, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections Polling First Phase LIVE Updates | Polling booths are ready in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for the first phase of voting in the state

    • February 10, 2022 / 06:00 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections Polling First Phase LIVE Updates​ | There is "no-anti-incumbency wave" in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a day before the start of the high-stake seven-phase assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party is experiencing a "wave" in its favour in all the five poll-bound states, PM Modi said, during an interview with news agency ANI. In Uttar Pradesh - the state with around 20 crore voters electing 403 MLAs - the voters will endorse "our model of governance", the prime minister said.

      Read more | 'No anti-incumbency in UP, BJP wave in all five poll-bound states': PM Modi

    • February 10, 2022 / 05:48 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates | Voting for first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls to begin today

      Uttar Pradesh will go under first phase of polling today. In this phase, the polling will take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 pm. Ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain. The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

      Read more about the first phase of UP polls

    • February 10, 2022 / 05:43 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

      The battle for Uttar Pradesh will begin today with polling scheduled to take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on February 8. The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies and end at 6 pm.

      Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

