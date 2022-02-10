UP Assembly Elections Polling First Phase LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh voting to begin today from hub of farmers' protest

February 10, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

politically important state. In this phase, the polling will take place in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP. This is the region from where farmers had participated actively in the protest against the Centre's three agri laws in Delhi. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. The polling will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. The key candidates, whose fate will be decided in the first phase, include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the campaign for the BJP, pitched for a double-engine government for fast-paced development of the state while attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine. The SP-RLD alliance has centred their campaigning on farmers' issues and has attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over poll promises. The Congress, under the leadership of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has generated interest as seen in door-to-door campaigns. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who started poll campaigning late, reminded people of her government's track record on law and order in the past.

The first phase of polling in the politically significant Uttar Pradesh will begin today on February 10. As the state is ready to elect a fresh Assembly, the incumbent Yogi Adityanath-led government is trying to retain power, while the Opposition parties are making all possible efforts to rule the country’s biggest and