In-Depth | Battle for Jatland: How the poll contest is stacked up in west UP

The BJP is aggressively resorting to Hindutva politics, with the intent to minimise caste-based divisions among the voters, point out experts.

The party has also come under criticism from some quarters for a number of contentious statements, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that the election is a contest between "80 percent and 20 percent".

The saffron-robed politician's remark was described as "blatantly communal" by the Opposition, which accused him of portraying the polls as a contest between the state's two religious communities. Adityanath, however, has maintained that he is "only referring to 80 percent of the population that will support him and 20 percent that will not".

Similarly, Adityanath's repeated use of "Abba Jaan" jibe while referring to SP patriarch and Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav is being seen as an attempt to reinforce the party's pro-Muslim image.

While the Hindutva rhetoric may find traction in other regions of the state, it is unlikely to strike a chord this time in western UP, where the voters are predominantly focused on the "kisan (farmer) identity", analysts claim.

"In western UP, the context is different. The identity issue has become very strong. The identity of being a Muslim, the identity of being a Jat and the identity of being a farmer are the major factors. And the statements being made by BJP leaders is not being taken well by the people belonging to these identities," Kumar said.

For instance, when Adityanath said "yeh jo garmi dikh rahi hai Muzaffarnagar aur Kairana me, main May aur June me 'Shimla' bana deta hu" - which roughly translates that he could bring down the temperatures which are soaring these days in Muzaffarnagar and Kairana - it did not go down well among sections of the electorate, the expert claimed.

ये गर्मी जो अभी कैराना में और मुजफ्फरनगर में कुछ जगह दिखाई दे रही है न... ...मैं मई और जून की गर्मी में भी 'शिमला' बना देता हूं... pic.twitter.com/NoHJIxBLG9 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 30, 2022

"The statement has drawn rebuttal from Jayant Chaudhary, the Jat leader, who said 'yes, we are born hot-blooded'. This suggests that not only the Muslims, but even Jats have not taken it well," Kumar said.

According to political analyst Ravi Srivastava, the BJP is attempting to gain through religion-based polarisation "but the strategy is unlikely to yield success this time."

"From Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, up to Saharanpur, and from Bhatauli to Meerut, Shamli and Baghpat, farmers in both the agrarian belt are totally cut off from the BJP due to the central farm laws. They were repealed after 700 protesters lost their lives," Srivastava told Moneycontrol.

The mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, allegedly by Ashish Mishra, the son of BJP leader and Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, has "further infuriated the farmers", he further said.

"They are totally against the BJP. This is reflected on the ground when we BJP candidates are being shown black flags in villages," added Srivastava, who is also a co-founder of the Aam Aadmi Party but is not actively associated with it.

The Jat-farmer identity is also boosted through the popularity of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been constantly targeting the BJP. He has been warning the voters based in the region against communal polarisation.

"The (election) issues are farmers, unemployed youth and inflation for the middle class. But efforts are being made to polarise Hindu-Muslim voters through regular statements on Jinnah and Pakistan. But, this will not work out for those doing it and will instead harm them," Tikait told PTI in an interview in Lucknow on January 28.

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, carries farm reform law copies to burn them in a bonfire during the 'Holika Dahan' ritual at the Delhi-UP border in March 2021 (Image: Reuters)

However, questions were raised after Tikait's brother and BKU chief Naresh Tikait held a meeting with the BJP's Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan last month. Subsequently, the BKU had withdrawn support to the SP-RLD combine, saying they would not back any political front ahead of the polls.