In-Depth | Battle for Jatland: How the poll contest is stacked up in west UP

Two of the tallest mass leaders who emerged from UP's sugarcane belt, in the post-independence years, were the late former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and the late farmer union leader Mahendra Singh Tikait.
Charan Singh became the first non-Congress chief minister of UP in 1967, and reclaimed the post in 1970. His brand of politics equally opposed the Jan Sangh - the BJP's predecessor - and allowed him to bring Jats and Muslims of western UP on a common political platform, experts point out. He later became the prime minister for a six month-period between 1979 and 1980.
Mahendra Tikait, who led the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), held massive agrarian protests in 1980s and 1990s - including the dharna of 5 lakh farmers outside the Parliament in 1988 that had brought the national capital to a standstill.
Singh and Tikait's legacy holds significance to the politics of western UP till date. The RLD, the ally of SP which recently received a veiled invitation from the BJP to switch over, is currently led by Singh's grandson Jayant Chaudhary. On the other hand, Tikait's son Rakesh Tikait was, arguably, the face of the farmers' agitation last year that led to the scrappage of farm reform laws.
After the demise of Singh in 1987, his IIT-educated son Ajit Singh and the then Janata Dal leader Mulayam Singh Yadav collided in a bid to wrest the party's leadership.
Yadav emerged as the dominant electoral player of Uttar Pradesh, whereas, Ajit Singh kept altering political sides. He was part of the VP Singh-led central government in 1989, but defected to the Congress in 1996.
In 1999, he formed the RLD, which bagged two Lok Sabha seats - Baghpat and Kairana - that year. In 2002, the partly allied with the BJP and won 14 out of the 38 assembly seats it contested. This remains the highest number of seats ever won by the RLD.
In 2007, it went solo and won only 10 assembly seats. Since then, RLD's electoral graph has been sliding, dropping to nine in 2012 and only one in 2017. Its lone MLA later joined the BJP. In 2019, both Ajit Singh and son Jayant Chaudhary lost in the parliamentary polls.
How west UP voted over the past decade
Here is a comparison on how political parties have, since 2012, performed in the larger frame of western UP, that includes 76 constituencies spread across the districts of Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Mathura, Aligarh, Bijnore, Bulandshahr, Sahranpur, Baghpat, Agra, Ghaziabad, Hapur, GB Nagar and Hathras.In the assembly elections of 2012 and 2017
|2012
|2017
|BJP
|13
|65
|BSP
|30
|3
|SP
|18
|5
|RLD
|8
|1
|Congress
|6
|2
|Others
|1
|0
The BJP, which was restricted to 13 seats in the 2012 assembly elections in this region, increased its tally to 65 constituencies in the 2017 polls.
The period between these two elections witnessed a leadership transition within the party, with Amit Shah, who took over as the BJP president in 2013, being credited for its meteoric surge in Uttar Pradesh.
The riots which erupted in Muzaffarnagar in 2013 also changed the political equations, and led to religion-based polarisation, analysts say.
In the parliamentary polls held in 2014, the BJP won all the nine Lok Sabha seats of western UP. The party's vote share among Jats increased to 77 percent, as per the post-poll analysis of Lokniti-CSDS.
In 2019, the BJP retained eight of the nine western UP Lok Sabha seats -- the exception being Saharanpur which was wrested by the BSP. The party's vote share among the Jat community, however, further increased to 91 percent, according to Lokniti-CSDS.
|2014
|2019
|Political Party
|West UP Seats
|Jat Vote Share
|West UP Seats
|Jat Vote Share
|BJP
|9
|77%
|8
|91%
|Congress
|0
|13%
|0
|2%
|SP
|0
|4%
|-
|-
|BSP
|0
|6%
|-
|-
|Mahagathbandhan (SP+BSP+RLD)
|-
|-
|1
|7%
|*SP, BSP and RLD contested under Mahagathbandhan alliance in 2019.*Vote share data source: Lokniti-CSDS
