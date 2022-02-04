NW18 Exclusive | 80 vs 20 not Hindu vs Muslim, 'but 80% are progressive and 20% destructive': CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive interview with Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on February 4, said his "80 vs 20" description of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is not targeted against any community.

Adityanath said that by 80 percent, he refers to the "progressive section of the population who want development, security and welfare schemes" and 20 percent - those who are against him - is "the destructive section that is against development and supports rioters".

The saffron-robed politician said his relation with the Muslim community is the "same as theirs with mine". His government believes in "development for all and appeasement of none", he underlined.

Adityanath also commented on the media speculations of a rift between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dismissing such speculations, the chief minister categorically noted that "there were no disagreements with the PM".

"Every Indian will acknowledge the fact that under PM Modi's leadership, the country is emerging as a global leader".

'300+ seats for BJP'

Adityanath was firm in his belief that the BJP will secure more than 300 seats in the forthcoming polls. The party had, in 2017, won 312 out of the 403 seats contested.

On the challenge posed by the Samajwadi Party-led alliance of regional parties, the chief minister said there was a larger alliance in 2017, "and an even larger alliance in 2019".

"But what was the result. We won with a landslide in 2017, and in 2019 we won 64 out of the 80 parliamentary seats of UP. The BSP emerged a distant second with 10 seats and SP was restricted to five," he said.

The surveys which are currently projecting less than 300 seats for the BJP "will prove wrong", Adityanath claimed. "The party will win with a massive mandate," he said, adding that the reason behind his claim is the governance record over the past five years, the development initiative, the strong law and order, and the connect of PM Modi with the common people.

"Modi ji has earned the trust of a common man. That trust is seen by BJP in support it enjoys. In the last five years, whatever we did in UP was because of the leadership and patronage of the PM. We hope the double engine government will come to power again. And BJP will get 300 + seats," he said.

No impact of farmers' agitation in UP

Adityanath claimed that there will be no impact of the farmers' agitation in Uttar Pradesh. The state's farmers had earlier supported the reform laws brought by the Centre, and some of them had joined the protests later, he said.

The chief minister's remarks assume significance as the Jat-dominated western UP had emerged as one of the epicentres of the protest, with Bharatiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait leading the stir.

In west UP, Adityanath said, the people "cannot forget what happened under the previous government". The voters will opt for security and development. "No one can forget how innocent businessmen were forced to leave Kairana. Their exodus cannot be forgotten," he added.

The chief minister further noted that the Jat community, which had overwhelmingly supported the BJP in the last elections, will continue to back the party. "Jats are part of the 80 percent," he quipped.

READ : Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 | Amit Shah by his side, Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur Urban

Attack on Owaisi's car 'unacceptable'

Referring to the attack on the car of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on his way to Delhi from western UP on February 3, Adityanath said "such incidents are unacceptable".

"The state has already provided him with security. In a democracy, there is space for ballots and not bullets," he said.

"We have our ideological differences but my government won’t allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. The police have been swift in taking action against the perpetrators,” the chief minister added.

Also, read: Uttar Pradesh riot-free since 2017, now preferred destination for investment: Yogi Adityanath

Among the five poll-bound, Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the most bell-weather state, as its outcome may determine the voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - the most of any states across the country. The 403 seats of the state will vote in seven phases beginning February 10.

The ruling BJP faces a keen challenge from Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in Uttar Pradesh. In the last assembly polls, the BJP had secured a win with a three-fourth majority, with firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath being later announced as the chief minister.