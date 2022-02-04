MARKET NEWS

    February 04, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

    Yogi Adityanath Interview LIVE Updates | UP CM speaks exclusively to Network18's Rahul Joshi

    Yogi Adityanath Interview LIVE Updates | Catch the latest updates from the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's exclusive conversation with Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

    Yogi Adityanath Interview LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be speaking exclusively to Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in a short while. The interview comes hours after Adityanath filed his nomination papers to contest from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

    This is the first time when Adityanath, a five-time former MP, is contesting the

    assembly elections. He was earlier elected as the lawmaker from the Lok Sabha seat of Gorakhpur in the 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 general elections.

    The saffron-robed politician, who is also the head priest of Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur, will remain the chief minister if the BJP retains power, the party has already announced.

    Adityanath, known for his firebrand rhetoric, has been leading the party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Since the electioneering phase began, however, Adityanath has ran into controversies with some of his statements that drew ire from the Opposition ranks.

    The "80 versus 20" remark has drawn the accusation of communalism. Adityanath, however, has claimed that his remark does not target any community but states that 80 percent of the people will support him and 20 percent will oppose him.

    The chief minister has maintained that the BJP is contesting on the poll plank of development, improved law and order, good governance and nationalism.

    The Adityanath-led BJP, according to experts, is primarily challenged in this election by the erstwhile ruling Samajwadi Party which has formed a broad coalition with a number of regional parties.

    Notably, the polls are scheduled to begin in Uttar Pradesh from February 10, and will be held in seven phases till March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 by the Election Commission of India.
      Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • February 04, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

      Yogi Adityanath Interview LIVE Updates | Adityanath, over the past week, has been leading the BJP's campaign trail in western Uttar Pradesh where the party is, according to experts, primiarily challenged by the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine. For what Yogi Adityanath has to say on the political challenge in western UP, along with other election issues, stay tuned here for the interview with Network18 that will begin shortly.

    • February 04, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

      Yogi Adityanath Interview LIVE Updates | This marks the first assembly elections in which Yogi Adityanath is among the fray of candidates. The 5-time former MP was in 2017 elected as a member of legislative council, after being appointed as the chief minister. In this elections, however, the BJP has decided to field him from his home turf of Gorakhpur.

      Stay tuned for the live updates from his exclusive conversation with Network18 that will begin shortly.

    • February 04, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

      Yogi Adityanath Interview LIVE Updates | The chief minister's conversation with Network18 comes days before the start of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, with the state's communally sensitive western region first to go to polls on February 10.

    • February 04, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

      Yogi Adityanath Interview LIVE Updates | Hours after filing his nomination, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath is speaking exclusively to Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. Stay tuned here for the live updates from the interview that will begin shortly.

