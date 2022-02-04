Yogi Adityanath Interview LIVE Updates | UP CM speaks exclusively to Network18's Rahul Joshi

Yogi Adityanath Interview LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be speaking exclusively to Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in a short while. The interview comes hours after Adityanath filed his nomination papers to contest from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

This is the first time when Adityanath, a five-time former MP, is contesting the

assembly elections. He was earlier elected as the lawmaker from the Lok Sabha seat of Gorakhpur in the 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 general elections.

The saffron-robed politician, who is also the head priest of Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur, will remain the chief minister if the BJP retains power, the party has already announced.

Adityanath, known for his firebrand rhetoric, has been leading the party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Since the electioneering phase began, however, Adityanath has ran into controversies with some of his statements that drew ire from the Opposition ranks.

The "80 versus 20" remark has drawn the accusation of communalism. Adityanath, however, has claimed that his remark does not target any community but states that 80 percent of the people will support him and 20 percent will oppose him.

The chief minister has maintained that the BJP is contesting on the poll plank of development, improved law and order, good governance and nationalism.

The Adityanath-led BJP, according to experts, is primarily challenged in this election by the erstwhile ruling Samajwadi Party which has formed a broad coalition with a number of regional parties.

Notably, the polls are scheduled to begin in Uttar Pradesh from February 10, and will be held in seven phases till March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 by the Election Commission of India.