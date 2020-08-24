172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|sonia-gandhi-offers-to-resign-when-congress-last-faced-a-similar-leadership-crisis-as-now-5747241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sonia Gandhi offers to resign: When Congress last faced a similar leadership crisis as now

The Congress Working Committee meeting amid Sonia Gandhi’s decision to step down as the grand old party’s working president has a striking similarity with a past incident.

Gulam Jeelani

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting amid Sonia Gandhi’s decision to step down as party’s working president is reminiscent of a similar crisis the grand old party faced two decades ago.

Following the assassination of her husband and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi on Mar 21, 1991, Sonia Gandhi refused to join the party. In 1997, however, she became a primary member of the party.

Prior to that, former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao and former Union Minister Sitaram Kesari had led the party. Their tenures were, however, cut short in the wake of internal revolt.

Close

Click to follow the latest developments from Congress Working Committee meeting here

related news

Rao stepped down in 1996 and Kesari was removed ahead of 1998 midterm elections. The two leaders were the only two non-Gandhi family presidents in the recent history of the grand old party.

Finally, on March 14, 1998, Sonia Gandhi was elected as the Congress president with a hope of uniting the party. Her term didn’t last long, however.

A year later, just ahead of Lok Sabha elections 1999, she stepped down from the post. Prominent Congress leaders, Sharad Pawar, PA Sangma and Tariq Anwar had protested her projection as Prime Ministerial candidate owing to her foreign origin.

What followed was a resignation spree of Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh in Madhya Pradesh, Sheila Dikshit in Delhi, Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan apart from a pan-India agitation against her decision to step down. On May 24, 1999, Sonia Gandhi withdrew her resignation. Pawar, Sangma and Anwar were expelled for six years.

Also Read: Congress crisis: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh express faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership

The ongoing meeting of CWC comes in the backdrop of a letter, addressed to Sonia Gandhi, by 23 top leaders of the Congress party complaining about a drift in the party and calling for a “full time, visible leadership”

Gandhi, 73, became the interim president of the party after Rahul Gandhi quit as the party chief in May 2019 soon after the party’ rout in the general elections in which BJP-led NDA came to power for the second time.

Her term as interim president ended on August 10 but senior party leaders insisted that she continue to lead until such time an election is held to elect a new president.

To read our latest stories on politics follow this page
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Congress #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.