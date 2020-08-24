CWC Meeting LIVE Updates: Congress working committee to discuss leadership issue at meeting today

Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, scheduled to begin at 11.00 am.

After 23 party leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking revamp of major bodies, sources close to her said she might offer to step down in the CWC and ask the party to look for a full-time president. AICC media chief Randeep Surjewala, however, denied it.

Stay tuned for the latest updates.