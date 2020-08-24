Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 24, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CWC Meeting LIVE Updates: Congress working committee to discuss leadership issue at meeting today
CWC meeting LIVE updates: The Congress Working Committee is meeting today, to deliberate on the party's leadership issue. Reports suggest that interim chief Sonia Gandhi may offer to step down.
Congress Working Committee meeting LIVE updates: The crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to begin at 11.00 am today. Top Congress leaders are expected to deliberate on the leadership issues during this virtual meeting of the party's top decision-making body. This comes after 23 senior leaders wrote to the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi seeking a revamp of major bodies. Reports suggest that Sonia Gandhi may offer to step down in this meeting and ask other party leaders to look for a full-time president. However, this has been denied by All India Congress Committee (AICC)'s media chief Randeep Surjewala. On August 23, several leaders, including many MPs, wrote to Sonia Gandhi, either calling for her to continue or urging Rahul Gandhi to take charge. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Goa Congress hails Sonia's leadership
Second challenge to Sonia Gandhi's leadership
23 senior Congress leaders call for sweeping changes
CWC Meeting LIVE Updates | Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, senior party leaders from Goa have hailed leadership of Sonia Gandhi during the COVID-19 crisis and demanded she and former party president Rahul Gandhi be supported for their work. (PTI)
CWC Meeting LIVE Updates | Reports suggest that Sonia Gandhi may offer to resign at the meeting and might ask senior leaders to look for a full-time president.
Massive support poured for the Gandhi family yesterday after the "pro-reform" leaders went public, with Congress chief ministers leading the calls for Sonia Gandhi to stay until Rahul Gandhi takes charge.
CWC Meeting LIVE Updates | This is the second challenge to Sonia Gandhi's leadership after the one in 1999 when the then leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Sharad Pawar challenged her foreign origins in order to keep her from being named the party's prime ministerial face in the general elections that year. Sonia Gandhi had resigned in the CWC, which rejected her move unanimously bringing her back as party president. While Sonia went on to become the longest serving Congress president, Pawar and rebels had to quit to form the NCP.
CWC Meeting LIVE Updates | The Congress is set for a stormy meeting of its working committee today as it stands divided on the leadership issue with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family. Top Congress leaders are expected to deliberate on the issue of leadership during the meeting of the party's top decision-making body that will be held virtually.
CWC Meeting Live Updates | Ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting, several Congress leaders have thrown their weight behind the Gandhi family amidst a growing tumult with the party deeply divided on the leadership issue.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, scheduled to begin at 11.00 am.
After 23 party leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking revamp of major bodies, sources close to her said she might offer to step down in the CWC and ask the party to look for a full-time president. AICC media chief Randeep Surjewala, however, denied it.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates.