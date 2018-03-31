Karnataka polls 2018: Kannadiga pride set to be pivotal factor in outcome

M Gautham Machaiah

Emotive issues have traditionally not played a significant role in Karnataka elections. But this time, strong sentiment of Kannada Swabhimana or pride has taken the centre-stage as the state goes to polls on May 12.

Though the call for primacy of Kannada is not new, the current movement is unique because it is led not by chauvinists and fanatics but by a group of forward-thinking youngsters, mostly software professionals, under the banner of Banavasi Balaga and Kannada Grahakara Koota.

What was first felt as a mere undercurrent has now developed into a formidable ‘Kannada constituency’ that none can ignore. Sample this: The Kempegowda International Airport Limited in Bengaluru was forced to introduce Kannada in flight information display boards; the Railways had to incorporate Kannada in tickets of intra-State trains; Lufthansa, British Airways and Dragon Air started announcements in Kannada in Bengaluru-bound flights; Bisleri began printing its labels in Kannada. The list only kept growing.

The most audacious crusade, however, was when Venkaiah Naidu sought re-election to the Rajya Sabha for a third term from Karnataka. Accusing him of neglecting the interests of the state, Twitterati ran a high-voltage campaign with the hashtag #VenkayyaSaakayya (Enough of you Venkaiah), which forced the BJP to shift him to Rajasthan, and nominate Nirmala Sitaraman in his place.

The ruling Congress was the first to smell an opportunity here and jump on the Kannada bandwagon, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself. When Kannada activists questioned the propriety of Hindi name boards on metro stations, the government lost no time in pulling them down. The state then went on to moot 100 per cent reservation in jobs for Kannadigas in private sector except IT/BT companies. Now, the government is vigorously pushing for Kannada to be incorporated in passports issued in Karnataka.

However, what surprised all was Siddaramaiah’s decision to go in for a separate state flag and spiritedly defend it in the name of federalism. “From a union of States, we are evolving into a federation of States. Therefore, I do not think the demand for greater federal autonomy and recognition of regional identity are inconsistent with our nation,” the Chief Minister said in a recent social media update.

Today, the Congress government has cleverly started using Kannada Swabhimana as a shield to deflect any criticism against it. For instance, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commented on the law and order situation in Karnataka, it was immediately portrayed as an affront to Kannadiga pride.

While the Congress has fully and completely owned and appropriated the Kannada cause, the BJP with its “one nation” theory finds itself on the back foot in this debate on federalism, ‘Hindi imposition’ and regional identity. While BJP believes regionalism will encourage fissiparous tendencies, Siddaramaiah is of the view that India has come of age to adopt cooperative federalism. The Janata Dal (S) being a regional party could have benefitted the most out of this issue, but has surprisingly remained aloof.

How will the Swabhimana card play out during the elections? Will Congress reap rich dividends or will voters toe the BJP line? It would be difficult to hazard a guess since this is the first time an emotional subject has made its mark on the Karnataka poll-scape. For now, one will have to wait and watch.

(The author is a political commentator and senior journalist)