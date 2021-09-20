Explained: Why Congress picked Charanjit Singh Channi to succeed Amarinder Singh as CM of poll-bound Punjab

File image of Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

The Congress, on September 19, appointed Charanjit Singh Channi, 58, as the new chief minister of Punjab.

The announcement was made by Harish Rawat, the party's state in-charge in Punjab, a day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post after a prolonged fall-out with party leaders.



Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM at Raj Bhawan pic.twitter.com/W68LmKIl70

— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Channi, minister of technical educational and industrial training in the outgoing cabinet, took oath as chief minister on September 20.

But why did Congress pick Channi as chief minister, springing a surprise on a state, which is going to the polls in less than six months?

Balancing caste equation

A three-time legislator from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency in Rupnagar district, Channi will also be the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab, where this post had, so far, been occupied by Jat Sikhs.

ALSO READ: Five things to know about new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab has a 32 percent Dalit population in the country, the highest in any state. Thus, with a Dalit chief minister, and a Jat Sikh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, as the state unit’s chief, the Congress has tried to balance the caste equation in the state, months ahead of polls.

Punjab is significant as it is one of the three states that Congress is ruling. The other two states are Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Although there are 20 Dalit MLAs of the Congress in the 117-member assembly, only three of them are in the cabinet. The final decision to pick Channi was taken by Rahul Gandhi, who has been in favour of a Dalit CM, according to sources. Clearly, the Congress is eyeing the strong Dalit vote bank. Gandhi later tweeted



Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 19, 2021



Outmanoeuvring the opposition

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which has tied up with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been promising a Dalit deputy chief minister if they come to power. The move by the Congress, it seems, is also aimed at countering the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) announcement that it would appoint a Dalit chief minister in the state. By picking Channi, Congress has tried to outmanoeuvre the opposition.

ALSO READ: Congress leaders fear ripple effect from Punjab turmoil

The Dalits have traditionally supported the Congress in Punjab, but the vote bank in the state has gradually got fragmented. In the 2017 assembly elections, a substantial share of the Dalit vote went to the AAP.

Acceptable leader in faction-ridden party

Not just a Dalit, Channi is also a Sikh face. Many senior Congress leaders, including member of parliament Ambika Soni, had expressed resentment on the proposal of choosing Sunil Kumar Jakhar, a Hindu, as chief minister.

Another senior leader, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, also considered a front-runner for the top post, was against a non-Sikh chief minister. Randhawa has been made the deputy chief minister.

Historic !! Punjab’s first Dalit CM-Designate … Will be written with Golden letters in History. A tribute to the spirit of the Constitution and the Congress !! Congratulations @CHARANJITCHANNI Bai pic.twitter.com/WavudGTPok— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 19, 2021

Channi is said to be acceptable to both the factions of the Congress. He is close to the ministers who had started the rebellion against Captain Amarinder Singh. Navjot Singh Sidhu, the face of rebellion against the former chief minister, has already praised Channi’s appointment, calling the move 'historic'.