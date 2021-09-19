Charanjit Singh Channi to be next Punjab chief minister, announces Congress

File image of Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

Senior Congress leader and one of the party's top Dalit faces in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi will be the next chief minister, the party announced on September 19, a day after the resignation of incumbent CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

The announcement was made by Congress veteran Harish Rawat, who is the party's state in-charge in poll-bound Punjab.



"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Shri Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," Rawat tweeted.

Channi, who would assume the charge of chief minister barely four months before the polls, would be the first Dalit CM of Punjab.

In the outgoing Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet, Channi was the minister of technical educational and industrial training.

A member of the Ramdasia Sikh community, the 58-year-old has thrice been elected from the Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency. He had also served as the leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly from 2015 to 2016.

Before Channi was announced as the next CM by the Congress, speculations were rife that the party may pick former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, party veteran Ambika Soni or senior leader Sukhjinder Randhawa for the top post.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been involved in the deliberations to pick the next chief minister, tweeted a congratulatory message for Channi after his name was announced for the post.

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance," he said.



The intra-Congress crisis in Punjab, which had been brewing over the past five months, took an explosive turn on September 17, when a legislature party meeting was called at a short notice, reportedly without consulting Amarinder Singh.

Ahead of the meeting of MLAs held on September 18, Singh submitted his resignation to the Governor. Addressing the press after resigning from his post, the 79-year-old said he has been "humiliated" by the party.

"I have been humiliated for the third time in the past few months," he said, referring to the two summons issued to him by the party high command in Delhi, and the CLP meeting called today without consulting him.

Singh, however, indicated that he would be active in the political realm despite age not being on his side. "I am in the Congress party, will consult with my supporters and decide the future course of action," he added.

Later speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said he would "never accept" his rival and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next chief minister.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security," Singh said, referring to Sidhu's friendship with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.