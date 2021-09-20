MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab CM today at 11 am

Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Channi said on September 19: “We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony to take place at 11 am tomorrow (September 20).”

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
File image of Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

File image of Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will be taking oath as Punjab chief minister on September 20.

The Punjab CM-designate said on September 19: “We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony to take place at 11 am tomorrow.”

After a day of deliberation, the Congress party announced on September 19 that Channi will be the new chief minister of Punjab. The announcement was made by Congress veteran Harish Rawat -- the party's state in-charge in poll-bound Punjab -- a day after former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post after a prolonged and bitter fall out with other party leaders.

Also read: Five things to know about new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Channi, who will be the first Dalit CM of Punjab, was the minister of technical educational and industrial training in the outgoing Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet. He would be assuming the charge of chief minister barely four months before the Punjab Assembly elections.

Close

Related stories

Notably, Channi has been vocal against Amarinder Singh for not paying attention to issues raised by party leaders and was among those who went to meet Harish Rawat in Dehradun last month.

In October 2018, Channi was in the crosshairs of an unsavoury controversy after a woman IAS officer accused him of sending “inappropriate” text messages to her. Channi had said then that he was targeted because he was a Dalit.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Charanjit Singh Channi #Punjab
first published: Sep 19, 2021 07:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.