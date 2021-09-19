MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Five things to know about new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

The effective tenure of Channi as chief minister will, however, be brief given that the assembly elections in Punjab is scheduled in February 2022.

Moneycontrol News
September 19, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
File image of Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the next chief minister of Punjab on September 19, a day after the resignation of incumbent CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

The effective tenure of Channi, 48, as chief minister, will, however, be brief given that the assembly elections in Punjab is scheduled in February 2022.

Here are five things to know about the new chief minister of Punjab.

  • Born on April 2, 1973, in Bhajauli, Mohali, Channi is the first Dalit leader to be selected as chief minister of Punjab. He belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community.

  • Channi was inducted as minister of technical educational and industrial training in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet in March 2017.

  • A three-time legislator from Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency, Channi was the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Vidhan during the previous SAD-BJP regime.


  • Channi has been vocal against Amarinder Singh for not paying attention to issues raised by party leaders and was among those who went to meet Harish Rawat in Dehradun last month.

  • In October 2018, Channi was in the crosshairs of an unsavoury controversy after a woman IAS officer accused him of sending “inappropriate” text messages to her. Channi had said then that he was targeted because he was a Dalit.
