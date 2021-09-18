After Amarinder Singh's resignation, Punjab Congress MLAs request Sonia Gandhi to pick next CM

Following the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress MLAs have requested party president Sonia Gandhi to choose the next head of the state government.

The decision was taken at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which was attended by 78 of the party's 80 MLAs in Punjab.

"First, we have thanked Captain Amarinder Singh for his contribution to Punjab and the party. We are hopeful of his contribution and guidance in the future as well," Rawat said, adding that the second resolution is that Sonia Gandhi should finalise the name of the next chief minister.

"We've sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress legislative party today. We're waiting for their (party high command) decision," Rawat noted.

Congress leader Ajay Maken, who is the party's observer for Punjab, indicated that no name was finalised during the CLP meeting. "There was no discussion on name (CLP leader)," he said.

The CLP meeting was an unexpected move announced last night. Amarinder Singh, who was reportedly not consulted before the meeting was called, submitted his resignation shortly before the Congress legislators met.

After handing over his resignation letter to the Governor, Singh said he has been "humiliated" thrice by the party, and he has decided to step down as "doubts were being raised" at his leadership.

"I have been humiliated for the third time in the past few months," he said, referring to the two summons issued to him by the party high command in Delhi, and the CLP meeting called today without consulting him.

Singh, however, indicated that he would be active in the political realm despite age not being on his side. "I am in the Congress party, will consult with my supporters and decide the future course of action," the 79-year-old said.

Later speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said he would "never accept" his rival and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as the next chief minister.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security," Singh said, referring to his friendship with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The former chief minister also called Sidhu "incompetent", claiming that he was forced to remove him from the state Cabinet in 2019 as the cricketer-turned-politician was unproductive with his work as a minister.

Earlier, reports suggested that former Punjab Congress chief and one-time close confidante of Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar is being considered by the party to be appointed as the next chief minister. The name of Congress veteran Ambika Soni was also doing the rounds as Captain's replacement.