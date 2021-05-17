COVID-19 | Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF govt to take oath in Kerala on May 20; only 500 people allowed to attend ceremony

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram on March 3. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The swearing-in ceremony of Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on May 20 allowing not more than 500 people.

The function will be attended by the elected legislators and ministers, along with officials and media persons.

“The swearing-in ceremony of the new LDF government will take place on May 20 at 3:30 pm in central stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. CM and ministers will be sworn in before Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Considering COVID situation, only a maximum of 500 people will be allowed,” Vijayan was quoted by news agency ANI.

The decision to keep it a low-key affair comes after Vijayan faced criticism over his last week’s announcement that the oath-taking event will be held at the Central Stadium with over 750 people attending amid a raging pandemic.

The LDF, led by the CPI(M), retained power with a comfortable majority in the recently held Assembly election in Kerala bagging 99 of the 140 seats.

The new Kerala government will reportedly have a 21-member cabinet in the state. A decision on portfolio allocation has been left to CM Vijayan.

On May 15, Kerala unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had recommended that the swearing-in be done virtually in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Some news reports suggested that only those who have received both doses of the vaccine and have a COVID-19 negative certificate will be allowed in to Central Stadium during the oath-taking.

Kerala is one of the worst-affected states with pandemic. On May 17, the state recorded 21,402 new COVID-19 cases taking the caseload to 21,39,314. With 87 more people succumbing to the disease, the toll reached 6,515. As many as 3,62,315 patients are undergoing treatment for the virus across Kerala.

State’s four districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, witnessing a severe COVID-19 spread, were placed under a restrictive ‘triple lockdown’ for a week starting May 17. All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings are barred, as per the guidelines.

All weddings, funerals and other public and private functions will be deferred. Those with dates decided before the lockdown can go ahead with a maximum of 20 people in attendance. Organisers have to register on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal. All places of worship will remain closed. Exits and entrances to all four districts is not allowed except for essential travel.