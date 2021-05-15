MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

IMA urges Kerala govt to conduct swearing-in ceremony online

The state chapter of the outfit pointed out that the violation of the social distancing norms and the lack of proper usage of masks during the campaign of the recently concluded Assembly election was among the several reasons which triggered the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

PTI
May 15, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday appealed to conduct the swearing-in ceremony of the new Left government in Kerala on virtual platform in the wake of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state chapter of the outfit pointed out that the violation of the social distancing norms and the lack of proper usage of masks during the campaign of the recently concluded Assembly election was among the several reasons which triggered the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

The new government is coming to power upholding scientific temper and understanding the will of people, it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"So, the conduct of the swearing-in ceremony on the virtual platform, avoiding the gathering of people, will give a strong message of fight against COVID-19," the IMA said here in a statement.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The outfit of medicos also applauded the Pinarayi Vijayan government for its decision to extend the lockdown till May 23, taking into consideration the demand of the scientific community.

The new LDF ministry, headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is expected to assume power on May 20. Recently, Vijayan indicated that the plan was to take oath on May 20.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Indian Medical Association (IMA) #Kerala #Pinarayi Vijayan
first published: May 15, 2021 02:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.