IMA urges Kerala govt to conduct swearing-in ceremony online

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday appealed to conduct the swearing-in ceremony of the new Left government in Kerala on virtual platform in the wake of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state chapter of the outfit pointed out that the violation of the social distancing norms and the lack of proper usage of masks during the campaign of the recently concluded Assembly election was among the several reasons which triggered the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

The new government is coming to power upholding scientific temper and understanding the will of people, it said.

"So, the conduct of the swearing-in ceremony on the virtual platform, avoiding the gathering of people, will give a strong message of fight against COVID-19," the IMA said here in a statement.

The outfit of medicos also applauded the Pinarayi Vijayan government for its decision to extend the lockdown till May 23, taking into consideration the demand of the scientific community.

The new LDF ministry, headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is expected to assume power on May 20. Recently, Vijayan indicated that the plan was to take oath on May 20.