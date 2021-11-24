MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress' rebel Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh joins BJP ahead of UP elections 2022

Aditi SIngh, along with rebel BSP MLA Vandana Singh, was inducted into the BJP in presence of the party's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 06:19 PM IST
Aditi Singh (left), BSP's Vandana Singh (centre) join the BJP in Lucknow on Nov 24, 2021 (Image: Twitter/@BJP4UP)

Aditi Singh (left), BSP's Vandana Singh (centre) join the BJP in Lucknow on Nov 24, 2021 (Image: Twitter/@BJP4UP)


Aditi Singh, the rebel Congress legislator from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Sadar constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 24.

Aditi, along with dissident Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Azamgarh, Vandana Singh, was inducted into the BJP at a press conference held in Lucknow, in presence of the party's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

The switchover of Aditi to the BJP comes barely a couple of months before the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are expected to be held around February-March 2022.

Speculations of Aditi joining the saffron party were rife since 2019, when she lauded the Narendra Modi-led government for scrapping Article 370 and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the work done to promote solar energy and cleanliness in UP.

Close

Related stories

Once considered to be a close aide of Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the 34-year-old had begun to be seen at odds with the party leadership through her critical remarks following the 2019 general election rout.

When senior Congress leader Jitina Prasada had jumped ship to the BJP earlier this year, she had told News18, "One by one, all young and dynamic leaders are leaving the party. The leadership should introspect on the issue."

Also Read | ‘Rebel’ of Rae Bareli, MLA Aditi Singh says Congress should give leaders space to be their own people

Aditi also slammed Priyanka Gandhi last week after the latter linked the prime minister's decision to withdraw the three central farm laws to the upcoming assembly elections.

"Priyanka Gandhi had a problem when Bills were brought. She has a problem when the laws have been repealed. What does she want? She should say it clearly. She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise," Aditi had said.

Notably, Aditi was elected to the state assembly in her maiden election from the Rae Bareli seat in 2017. She bagged the constituency - a bastion of his father and five-time MLA Akhilesh Singh - by a margin of over 90,000 votes.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aditi Singh #Assembly Elections 2022 #BJP #Congress #UP Elections 2022 #Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
first published: Nov 24, 2021 06:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.