Congress' rebel Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh joins BJP ahead of UP elections 2022

Aditi Singh (left), BSP's Vandana Singh (centre) join the BJP in Lucknow on Nov 24, 2021 (Image: Twitter/@BJP4UP)

Aditi Singh, the rebel Congress legislator from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Sadar constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 24.

Aditi, along with dissident Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Azamgarh, Vandana Singh, was inducted into the BJP at a press conference held in Lucknow, in presence of the party's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

The switchover of Aditi to the BJP comes barely a couple of months before the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are expected to be held around February-March 2022.

Speculations of Aditi joining the saffron party were rife since 2019, when she lauded the Narendra Modi-led government for scrapping Article 370 and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the work done to promote solar energy and cleanliness in UP.

Once considered to be a close aide of Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the 34-year-old had begun to be seen at odds with the party leadership through her critical remarks following the 2019 general election rout.

When senior Congress leader Jitina Prasada had jumped ship to the BJP earlier this year, she had told News18, "One by one, all young and dynamic leaders are leaving the party. The leadership should introspect on the issue."

Aditi also slammed Priyanka Gandhi last week after the latter linked the prime minister's decision to withdraw the three central farm laws to the upcoming assembly elections.

"Priyanka Gandhi had a problem when Bills were brought. She has a problem when the laws have been repealed. What does she want? She should say it clearly. She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise," Aditi had said.

Notably, Aditi was elected to the state assembly in her maiden election from the Rae Bareli seat in 2017. She bagged the constituency - a bastion of his father and five-time MLA Akhilesh Singh - by a margin of over 90,000 votes.