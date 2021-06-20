‘Rebel’ of Rae Bareli, MLA Aditi Singh says Congress should give leaders space to be their own people

Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh.

“So, what is your status? Are you still a Congress MLA or are you going to the BJP or the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2022 elections?”

The 33-year-old Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh answers with a smile and then cheekily adds, “I think you have left out a couple of parties. Perhaps, the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) should also be the options. I am certainly a Congress MLA right now.”

Singh, a first-time legislature, is the daughter of late Akhilesh Kumar Singh, a five-time MLA from Rae Bareli, a Gandhi family bastion. But her party suspects her of hobnobbing with the BJP and even tried to disqualify her as MLA. Congress president Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha.

“I think the Congress is just too quick to take action, without giving its leaders a chance to explain or giving them that much leeway or freedom to be their own people or be their own leaders and have their own likes and dislikes,” Singh, who studied in the US, told News18 at her home in Lalupur village.

Lalupur holds a prominent place in Uttar Pradesh’s politics as Akhilesh Singh, a resident of the village, held the Rae Bareli seat from 1993 till 2017. He passed away in 2019. Aditi is now among the seven Congress MLAs in UP, where the party’s fortunes have been on a decline.

Singh’s ties with the Congress run deep. Her husband, Angad Singh Saini, is a Congress MLA from Punjab. Both of them are the youngest MLAs in their respective assemblies.

Once seen as the protegee of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her eyes and ears in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency, Singh told News18 she has had no conversation with the Congress leader in recent times.

“She should frequent UP more,” Singh said. Congress leaders in Lucknow say Singh won’t get a Congress ticket in 2022. “It is my prerogative to ask for a ticket. I am not the decision-making party on if I get one,” Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh is due for assembly elections in 2022, with the BJP looking to retain India’s most populous state that also sends 80 MPs, the highest in the country, to the Lok Sabha. In the 2017 election, the Congress tied up with the Samajwadi Party but failed to make an impact.

Congress’ disillusioned Young Turks

Singh is among a growing list of young leaders who look unhappy with the Congress. “A lot of times, the leadership takes decisions based on what their advisers or coterie tells them—that may not always be in their best interests. Look at Jyotiraditya Scindia, he tried his best to stick around but post elections, the Congress had the same person as CM and state president. It was not done. He waited two years after having helped form the MP government,” Singh said.

A senior party leader and a close aide of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Scindia joined the Congress in March 2020.

To drive home her point, Singh talked about Jitin Prasada, who, too, recently joined the BJP. “The condition of the Congress in UP is in front of you. I do not think Prasada was treated in the best possible way. There were certainly moments of disrespect. A leader of his stature could have been treated better,” Singh said.

The Congress unsuccessfully tried to disqualify Singh after she disobeyed the party to attend a special assembly session and also praised the Yogi government besides backing scrapping of Article 370.

“I have praised the Uttar Pradesh government where I felt that they were doing a good job. When I criticise the government, it probably does not gain as much traction because that is what essentially my job is being in the opposition. But when I praise the government, it catches far more eyeballs. I have criticised the government on many an occasion too,” Singh said.

Rae Bareli seat dynamics

The Rae Bareli assembly seat has been in Singh’s family for almost 30 years. Akhilesh Singh represented it as the Congress MLA from 1993 to 2007. He won as an Independent candidate in 2007 after the Congress expelled him and in 2012 he was elected on the Peace Party ticket. Aditi won the seat in 2017 as a Congress candidate.

The constituency has a good mix of Yadav and Muslim voters and it is often said that it is the Singh family, and not the party, that wins the seat.

“Congress will 100 percent lose this seat if it does not field didi (Aditi Singh),” a group of locals claimed. Her father is said to have played a key role in Sonia Gandhi retaining Rae Bareli for years.

“Things will unfold. My father faced his own share of problems, much bigger than mine. In the end, he prevailed. God does carve out a path. You cannot keep a good man down,” Singh said.