Assembly elections 2022 | UP to vote in 7 phases; Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa in single phase; counting on March 10

The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the Legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The voting for 690 assembly seats across these five states will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 amid an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. The counting of votes for all the five assemblies will be held on March 10, the poll panel announced.

The Election Commission has put in place restrictions to prevent further spread of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

The poll panel has asked political parties to hold virtual campaigns while banning physical rallies, roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions till January 15. The situation will be reviewed and fresh instructions will be issued later, the panel said.

Political parties have begun campaigning for the polls amid the upsurge of COVID-19 cases due to emergence of Omicron variant of the infection. India saw a single day rise of 1,17,100 new Coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,71,363, the highest in around 120 days, according to Health Ministry data on January 8.

The voting, as per the schedule, will be held for 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh in seven phases, in two phases for 60 seats of Manipur and in a single phase for 117 seats of Punjab, 70 seats of Uttarakhand and 40 seats of Goa, the election commission said.

The seven phases of Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The two phases of polls in Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 3. The single-phase election in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will be held on February 14.

The announcement of the elections will kick in the model code of conduct, which bans the government from taking any decision that can influence the poll outcome.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the elections will be held keeping in mind three priorities- Covid-safe elections, hassle-free elections and maximum participation of voters.

"As COVID-19 cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary and Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place," Chandra said adding, it is the poll panel's duty to see how to conduct elections safely.

A total of 18.34 crore electors including service voters will take part in elections across five states out of which 8.55 crore are women electors, the poll panel said.

Of the five states going to the polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules four and the Congress one – Punjab. The term of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly ends in May while the terms of the legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur and Punjab end in March.

Among the states going to polls, Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the most bell-weather state, as its outcome may determine the voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - the most of any states across the country.

The ruling BJP faces a keen challenge from Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. In the last assembly polls, the BJP had secured a win with a three-fourth majority, with firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath being later announced as the chief minister.

In Punjab, the Congress is fighting to retain power after a leadership crisis triggered by the spat between Navjot Singh Sidhu and ex-Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who quit his post later. Amarinder Singh later set up the Punjab Lok Congress party which is contesting elections in alliance with the BJP.

In Goa, the BJP is facing anti-incumbency. The ruling party is also facing challenges from the Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, in addition to the Congress.

In Uttarakhand too, the Congress and the AAP will challenge the BJP. The ruling BJP changed chief ministers thrice in less than six months in the hill state last year.

In Manipur, the Congress had won 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly in the last elections, but the BJP formed the government after getting support from three regional parties.