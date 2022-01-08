MARKET NEWS

English
January 08, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates | EC announces election schedule for 5 states

2022 Election Dates, Schedule LIVE Updates: The Election Commission has announced the poll dates and schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. The EC has also issued fresh guidelines for the conduct of elections amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Assembly Polls 2022 Schedule LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced the dates of the upcoming Assembly elections in five poll-bound states, namely, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand. The poll schedule and dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with ECs Anup Chandra Pandey and Rajiv Kumar.

The

EC said: “Press Conference by Election Commission of India for the announcement of Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The press conference will be held in Vigyan Bhawan at 3:30 pm on January 8.”

Out of these five states going to polls in the coming months, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in all the states except in Punjab, where the ruling party is Congress.
  • January 08, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 Dates, Schedule Live| COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for poll staff

    As the upcoming general elections to the five state assemblies will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, poll staff will be provided with a precautionary dose or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 Dates, Schedule Live| EVMs and VVPATs will be used in all polling stations. The Election Commission has already made arrangements to ensure an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs are available for the smooth conduct of elections: CEC Sushil Chandra said

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 Dates, Schedule Live| The Election Commission has made it mandatory for political parties to upload on their website detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases who have been selected as poll candidates. They will also have to give a reason supporting the selection of such candidates: CEC Sushil Chandra said on January 8.

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 Dates, Schedule Live| Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said: “For the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 has made the conduct of elections difficult. It is our duty to see how to conduct elections safely. The EC has put in place new protocols.”

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 Dates, Schedule Live| There are 24.5 lakh new voters in the five states combined, says CEC Sushil Chandra

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 Dates, Schedule Live| 8.55 crore women electors this time: CEC Sushil Chandra

    “A total of 18.34 crore electors including service voters will take part in this election, out of which 8.55 crore are women electors,” CEC Sushil Chandra said on the upcoming general elections to the assemblies in five states.

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 Dates, Schedule Live| Postal ballot services for COVID-19 positive voters

    Keeping the current coronavirus pandemic situation in mind, the Election Commission will make postal ballot services available for COVID-19 positive voters.

    Further, candidates will be allowed to file their nominations online.

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 Dates, Schedule Live| Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said at the presser that masks, gloves, sanitizer kits, and thermal screening will be available at every polling booth.

    Additionally, only 1,250 voters will be allowed at each booth. To facilitate the same, the ECI has increased the number of booths by 16 percent to 2,15,268 polling stations.

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 Dates, Schedule Live| ECI’s new guidelines to hold election amid pandemic

    Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that the Election Commission of India has issued new guidelines for conducting elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The ECI has alerted its priorities this time are:

    COVID-safe elections

    Hassle-free elections

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

    CEC Sushil Chandra Live| 690 assembly seats across five states at stake

    Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra says a total of 690 Assembly constituencies in Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab will go to polls this time.

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

    CEC Sushil Chandra Live| Terms of expiry of assemblies in 5 poll-bound states:

    Goa: March 15, 2022

    Manipur: March 19, 2022

    Uttarakhand: March 23, 2022

    Punjab: March 23, 2022

    Uttar Pradesh: May 14, 2022

  • January 08, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST

    Assembly Election Dates LIVE Update | While Goa is expected to go to polls in a single phase, Manipur will likely go to polls in two phases, as it did in the previous general election held in 2017. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, will in all likelihood go to polls in multiple phases.

