Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates | EC announces election schedule for 5 states

January 08, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Assembly Polls 2022 Schedule LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced the dates of the upcoming Assembly elections in five poll-bound states, namely, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand. The poll schedule and dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with ECs Anup Chandra Pandey and Rajiv Kumar.

The

EC said: “Press Conference by Election Commission of India for the announcement of Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The press conference will be held in Vigyan Bhawan at 3:30 pm on January 8.”Out of these five states going to polls in the coming months, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in all the states except in Punjab, where the ruling party is Congress.