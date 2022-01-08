MARKET NEWS

January 08, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi under weekend lockdown as cases soar

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE: India saw a single day rise of 1,17,100 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,71,363, the highest in around 120 days, according to Health Ministry data on Friday

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | The single day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people

have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204. The country saw a single day rise of 1,17,100 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,71,363, the highest in around 120 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,83,178 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The country last reported over one lakh cases on June 7 last year when 1,00,636 infections were recorded.

The country last reported over one lakh cases on June 7 last year when 1,00,636 infections were recorded. The active cases comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.57 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 85,962 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • January 08, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

    Omicron LIVE Updates: The Omicron effect: Love back in quarantine
    Apart from the lucky couples who met pre-Covid and were looking for a date between lockdowns to plan their wedding, all singles have just about given up on meeting that special someone. Not that ishq was ever easy, but at least one could scan the weekly horoscopes for ‘an exciting meeting with a member of the opposite sex'.
    Dating apps may keep pinging, but the old urgency to blow-dry your hair, wear that new dress and run to the local pub or café is gone, perhaps never to return. The gaps between suitable virus-free stretches when one can plan to meet and mingle, pine and party, are growing longer. The predestined prescient qualities ascribed to how we run into The One just like that one day out of the blue are now the stuff of fairy tales. Read more here

  • January 08, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus World Updates: American singer Omarion responds to Omicron jokes: ‘I’m an artist, not a variant’
    American singer Omarion has been on the receiving end of jokes on social media, stemming from his name’s similarity to Omicron, a variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the world. Many social media users have been referring to the variant as the “Omarion variant”. The singer took to social media to respond to the jokes. "Hi, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant," Omairon said in an Instagram video. Omarion jokingly told his followers not to touch him and maintain distance. See full here

  • January 08, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

    Omicron LIVE Updates: It would be a mistake to brand Omicron as mild: Pulmonologist Lancelot Pinto
    Dr Lancelot M. Pinto, pulmonologist at the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai, says as the Omicron variant spreads, it's important to remember something we learnt early on in the Covid-19 pandemic: it is possible to contract this viral infection even from asymptomatic patients. If there is no contact with symptomatic or asymptomatic patients, then one is safe, Dr Pinto adds. If contact is unavoidable or has happened unknowingly, then we need to be vigilant and self-isolate right away and get tested.
    "If you don’t have the symptoms, wait for five days after the contact has occurred and then test. Quarantine until you test. If symptoms occur sooner, then test immediately. As long as asymptomatic contact follows strict quarantine, given the current magnitude, not testing might ease the load on labs and help triage the need for RT-PCRs better," says Dr Pinto. Read more here

  • January 08, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Update: Doctors advise 15-18-year-olds against popping paracetamol after getting vaccinated
    Doctors have advised coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries aged 15 to 18 years against taking paracetamol after getting jabbed without consulting their physicians first. 
    Dr Akshay Budhraja, Sr Consultant, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, said: “Paracetamol is not recommended as prophylaxis, before and after any Covid vaccination as we don't know how it alters the immune response of vaccine. A low-grade fever, muscle ache, lethargy, headache, soreness at the injection site is common in the first two days after vaccination, which usually subsides on its own, without any medication.”
    He advised that paracetamols or any other painkiller can be taken only if the fever persists or its intensity increases; however, a doctor must be consulted in such a case before taking any medicine. The advisory was issued in response to growing concerns over some vaccination centres advising teens to take three paracetamol 500 mg tablets after getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read full here

  • January 08, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus India Updates: Delhi Weekend lockdown dos and donts:
    - To combat the rising cases, Delhi will shut markets and malls over the weekend and only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to open.
    - Metro trains and buses can run with 100% of the seating capacity. Standing passengers will not be allowed. Boarding in buses will only be allowed from the rear door, while de-boarding can take place only from the front.
    -  Government officials who are not involved in essential services will work from home. In case of private offices, 50% employees will work remotely.
    - The curfew will not affect the functioning of testing labs, oxygen suppliers and other medical services.
    - There are restrictions on movement during the curfew period, except for emergencies. However, the following categories will be exempted:
    - Officials involved in emergency services and officials of the Government of India. They will have to produce valid identity cards.
    - Doctors, nurses, paramedics, pregnant women, patients and their attendants.
    - People going to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19, persons travelling to and from railway stations, airports and bus terminals. The travellers have to produce their tickets as proof.
    - Professionals engaged in print and electronic media, students appearing for exams and staff deployed for duty for  exams.
    - People going to attend weddings. They will have to produce copies of invitation cards.

  • January 08, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus India Update: Delhi goes under weekend curfew: What's allowed, what's not
    Delhi has gone into a curfew starting 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday to check the sharp increase in coronavirus cases. The city on Friday reported 17,335 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day spike since May 8 last year when the tally reached 17,364. A total of nine persons succumbed to the virus in Delhi on Friday, pushing the death toll to 25,136. The national capital last reported nine or more COVID fatalities on June 26 last year, when the same number of patients had died.
    The infection rate in the city climbed to 17.73 per cent on Friday, the highest in last eight months. According to the Delhi health department, the city had reported 17.75 per cent positivity rate on May 11, 2021. The number of active COVID cases in the city jumped to 39,873 on Friday, the highest since May 20 last year when Delhi had 40,214 active cases. See all what's allowed and what's not here
     

  • January 08, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the Coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for latest news on the Delta and Omicron variants and developments from India and around the world.

