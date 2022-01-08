Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi under weekend lockdown as cases soar

Omicron LIVE Updates: The Omicron effect: Love back in quarantine
Apart from the lucky couples who met pre-Covid and were looking for a date between lockdowns to plan their wedding, all singles have just about given up on meeting that special someone. Not that ishq was ever easy, but at least one could scan the weekly horoscopes for ‘an exciting meeting with a member of the opposite sex'.
Dating apps may keep pinging, but the old urgency to blow-dry your hair, wear that new dress and run to the local pub or café is gone, perhaps never to return. The gaps between suitable virus-free stretches when one can plan to meet and mingle, pine and party, are growing longer. The predestined prescient qualities ascribed to how we run into The One just like that one day out of the blue are now the stuff of fairy tales. Read more here
- Home
- Moneycontrol PRO
- Markets
- News
- Portfolio
- Mutual Funds
- Personal Finance
- Forum
- Media
- Invest Now
- Subscription
- HOME
- INDIAN INDICES
- STOCK ACTION
- All Stats
- Top Gainers
- Top Losers
- Only Buyers
- Only Sellers
- 52 Week High
- 52 Week Low
- Price Shockers
- Volume Shockers
- Most Active Stocks
- GLOBAL MARKETS
- BIG SHARK PORTFOLIOS
- ECONOMIC CALENDAR
- MARKET ACTION
- Dashboard
- F&O
- FII & DII Activity
- Corporate Action
- EARNINGS
- CURRENCY
- COMMODITY
- OTHERS
- Bonds
- Cryptocurrency
- Tools
- SPECIAL
- Trends
- Latest News
- Opinion
- TECHNOLOGY
- Personal Tech
- Auto
- Fintech
- MEDIA
- Podcast
- Slideshows
- Infographics
- Videos
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Find Fund
- Top Ranked Funds
- Performance Tracker
- SIP Performance Tracker
- ETF Performance
- NFO
- Top Performing Categories
- Learn
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Investing
- Insurance
- Banking
- Financial Planning
- Property
- Tools
- Video
- Ask Expert
- Explainer
- Tax Filing
- NPS
- FIXED DEPOSIT
- Fixed Deposit Interest Calculator
- Corporate Deposits
- TAX
- Tax-filing Guide
- Income Tax Calculator
- Emergency Fund Calculator
- LOANS & CREDIT CARDS
- Home
- Car Loan Calculator
- Home Loan Calculator
- Education Loan Calculator
- Credit Card Debit Payoff Calculator
- VIDEOS
- Homepage
- Videos on Demand
- Coffee can Investing
- Ideas for Profit
- Commodities@Moneycontrol
- In focus with Udayan Mukherjee
- 3 Point Analysis
- Technical Views
- Reporter`s Take
- Explained
- Political Bazaar
- Editor`s Take
- Millenial Pulse
- Modi Government Report card
- PODCAST
- Homepage
- Podcast on Demand
- The Market Podcast
- Future Wise
- Simply Save
- Stock Picks of the Day
- Coronavirus Essential
- INVEST IN DIRECT MUTUAL FUND
- Invest in Direct Mutual Funds & New Fund
Offer (NFO)
- Invest In MC 30
- INVEST IN CRYPTOCURRENCY
- Invest in Bitcoin and Altcoin
- Live Cryptocurrency price section
- Learn. Excel. Invest
- INVEST IN CURATED STOCK & ETF PORTFOLIOS
- Invest in smallcases
- Top and trending managers
- GLOBAL INVESTMENT
- Invest in U.S. Stocks From India
- Invest in Stacks (Expert curated portfolio using
U.S. Stocks)
My Account