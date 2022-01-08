MARKET NEWS

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

PTI
January 08, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
Representative image

As many as 68 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) employees working out of its Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) office in Mumbai have contracted coronavirus infection, an official of the central agency said on Saturday.

The CBI had asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to test 235 persons working at the BKC office, he said.

"From this lot of 235 personnel, which includes officials, 68 have tested positive. The infected ones have been asked to home quarantine," he added.
Tags: #BMC #CBI #Covid-19 #mumbai
first published: Jan 8, 2022 05:15 pm

