Congress postpones major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Congress has decided to postpone major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told news agency ANI.

"We have asked state units to assess the COVID-19 situation in their states& take a decision on holding rallies," he further said.

Earlier, UP Congress Committee had also written to chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra to cancel big rallies in the state.



UP Congress Committee writes to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra "to cancel big rallies in view of anticipated 3rd COVID wave...; suggests EC to stop PM, CM Yogi Adityanath from using govt machinery/money for inaugurations & making political statements at these events." pic.twitter.com/aqYmrJyX01

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2022

The committee also suggested the Election Commission to stop prime minister Narendra Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath from using government machinery/money for inaugurations and making political statements at these events.

Earlier, the Congress had called off all marathon rallies it had scheduled as a part of the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh. The UP Congress committee organised a marathon rally in Bareilly on January 4 as part of Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra’s “Ladki Hun Ladsakti Hun” (women can fight) campaign that saw thousands of girls participate, reportedly leading to chaos.

In visuals, hundreds of women and teenage girls were seen without masks at the marathon, according to a report in NDTV.

Meanwhile, as per the NDTV report Adityanath has cancelled his election campaign rally in Noida which was to take place on January 6. The decision was taken after Gautam Buddh Nagar became the worst-hit district in the state and recorded most cases during the last 24 hours.