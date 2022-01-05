MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress postpones major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states

Earlier, UP Congress Committee had also written to chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra to cancel big rallies in the state.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
File image

File image


Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Congress has decided to postpone major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told news agency ANI.

"We have asked state units to assess the COVID-19 situation in their states& take a decision on holding rallies," he further said.

Earlier, UP Congress Committee had also written to chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra to cancel big rallies in the state.

The committee also suggested the Election Commission to stop prime minister Narendra Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath from using government machinery/money for inaugurations and making political statements at these events.

Earlier, the Congress had called off all marathon rallies it had scheduled as a part of the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh. The UP Congress committee organised a marathon rally in Bareilly on January 4 as part of Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra’s “Ladki Hun Ladsakti Hun” (women can fight) campaign that saw thousands of girls participate, reportedly leading to chaos.

In visuals, hundreds of women and teenage girls were seen without masks at the marathon, according to a report in NDTV.

Meanwhile, as per the NDTV report Adityanath has cancelled his election campaign rally in Noida which was to take place on January 6. The decision was taken after Gautam Buddh Nagar became the worst-hit district in the state and recorded most cases during the last 24 hours.

 

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Jan 5, 2022 02:13 pm

